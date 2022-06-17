Stand-up comedians are no strangers to Joplin.
Rodney Carrington, Gallagher, Larry the Cable Guy and Yakov Smirnoff have all performed in Joplin over the years, most notably inside Memorial Hall. Now, Chaos Brewing Company’s co-owner Frank Ikerd is hoping to entice nationally touring comedians to perform in downtown Joplin.
Los Angeles-based comedian Greg Hahn’s appearance at Chaos on April 30 pretty much kicked everything off with a bang, he said.
“If I put together a wish list of comedians that I would like to have perform here, Greg is at the top,” Ikerd said. “It’s still hard to believe that he actually performed here.
“(Greg) was hilarious as usual, and the crowd had a great time. We’re going to be hosting monthly stand-up comedy shows at Chaos,” he continued. “Hopefully, we can continue to build on these comedy shows and have Greg back sometime in the future.”
Veteran comedian Andrew Rose will host the shows, a job he finds rather fascinating and fun to do. He’s hosted one of the nation’s largest comedy festivals — The World Series of Comedy — that took him from coast to coast. In the same vein, he also hosted a traveling female oil wrestling show.
“Yes, I realize that is a very interesting sentence to read, but I dealt with as many different types of venues and audiences that you could imagine,” Rose said. “Hosting isn’t all that difficult after a while … and I love hosting. I get to be the face of the show … and make sure things run smooth and make sure everyone has a fun experience at my shows.”
Tony Casillas, from Austin, Texas, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Chaos, 112 S. Main. Dan Carney will also appear. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
“He is a very funny guy … and he is on the road opening for some of the biggest acts in the country, and I was lucky to bring him” to Joplin, Rose said.
Las Vegas-based comedian Alex Just will perform a one-night stand in Joplin at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29.
“(Alex) is a real good friend of mine who is currently on the road with Kabir Singh, who made it to the semifinals of ‘America’s Got Talent,’” Rose said. “Alex is a killer comic.”
Rose is currently on the hunt for a comedian to perform live at Chaos in August.
“I will tell you this,” he said, “which is exactly what I tell the venue owners when I contact them — just because you don’t know us, doesn’t mean we’re not funny. I promise you it will be a great show.”
Rose believes Joplin residents hunger for professional stand-up comedy. It’s an art that truly must be seen live — it loses something in translation when seen on television, he said.
“I feel like many people have never been to an actual comedy show,” he said. “A lot of guests I speak with always say, ‘This is our first comedy show,’ so many people know about comedy but never think, ‘Let’s go to a show.’ So I am happy to be able to provide that experience to people for the first time.”
There’s a famous Ben Franklin quote, Ikerd said: “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”
“I think laughter is also proof God loves us and wants us to be happy,” he said. “Laughter is good for the soul and is definitely needed to help cope with the stress that life can bring. So what could be better than bringing beer?”
For information concerning the shows and tickets, check out www.chaosbrewing.beer.
