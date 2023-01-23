A country trio that drew rave reviews from “America’s Got Talent” judges will appear in Springfield on Saturday.
Chapel Hart, a band that received a group Golden Buzzer when it appeared on the show last year, performs traditional country music infused with Southern harmonic melodies and energetic rhythms.
It received the overwhelming support from the show’s judges after performing its original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a reference to the Jolene from Dolly Parton’s ballad.
The band had a yearslong history honing its sound before that “America’s Got Talent” run. Consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, they got their start busking on the streets of New Orleans in 2014. From there, they recorded two EP albums in 2016 and 2019 and started playing music festivals around Louisiana.
Producer Jeff Glixman discovered and signed the band in 2020, leading to its first single, “Jesus and Alcohol,” featuring Billy Gibbons, guitarist for ZZ Top.
The band was named to CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2021; “I Will Follow” was also released that year.
2023 begins with the band embarking on its first headlining tour. It kicked off in Wichita this week and makes numerous stops across the entire country until July, wrapping up in the band’s home state of Mississippi.
