Joplin’s very own rock group, The Scott Eastman Duo, will headline the seventh annual Grapes & Grog event later this month.
The event — set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wilder’s Ballroom, 1208 S. Main St., Joplin — is the Area Agency on Aging’s annual fundraiser. This year, proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties. Last year, $37,000 was raised to help keep the program funded. This year, they hope to raise $50,000.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year with 100% of the proceeds going to provide home delivered meals to our local homebound senior citizens,” said Hillary Bokker, who serves as the group’s advisory board president. “I believe our community is learning more and more about the Meals on Wheels program each year.
“This event helps us raise that awareness.”
In essence, the program consists of volunteer drivers who deliver hot meals once every week day to approximately 1,000 seniors in the area who, through disability or financial need, are unable to prepare meals for themselves.
According to the Area Agency on Aging Region X, an average of 23,300 Meals on Wheels are prepared and delivered each month from the seven senior centers located in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties; an average of 280,000 meals hit Joplin area homes in a year’s time.
Many seniors rely on the meals. They are a lifeline for them. Right now, the average price to prepare and deliver a meal is $8, while the average donation is only 82 cents per meal. In fact, those minimal costs could help keep seniors independent enough to prevent going into a nursing home.
“Homebound meals are sometimes the one thing that can keep someone in their home for a longer length of time and out of a nursing home, and one of the things we do here is try to keep seniors as independent as possible,” said Allison Riddle, the community services director for AAAX. “A lot of the time, the meals are sometimes the only hot meal that they get, and in many situations, these people are homebound and the only person they see is the meal driver.”
At the Grapes & Grog event, there will be appetizers, craft beer and wine tasting as well as a silent and a live auction. Concerning the latter, headlining the items will be Kansas City Chiefs tickets and a donation from a famed area artist.
“We have a very unique live auction item from Doug Hall; he has donated one of his amazing prints called ‘Shawnee Gap,’” said Bokker. “The painting is No. 10 out of an edition size of just 150. “His print is currently displayed at Southwest Missouri Bank at the corner of 32nd and Indiana.”
Event tickets are $35 each ($25 for seniors over the age of 60) and can be purchased at the AAAX office at 531 E. 15th St., Macadoodles of Joplin, or online at either the agency’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aaaregionx or Eventbrite.
Presenting sponsors include SGC Foodservice, Senior Insurance Specialists, Brent & Mendi Westhoven, Missouri Eagle, AdMax and Macadoodles.
Details: 417-781-7562.
