Three years in the making — that’s how long it’s taken individuals with a handful of local groups to bring a native son back to Joplin for some overdue performances.
Charles McPherson, now a world renowned alto saxophonist, was born and raised on Broadway/Langston Hughes street before moving north to Detroit with his family at the age of 9.
It’s taken some time — 73 years to be exact — but the jazz legend is coming back to the place where he admits he first discovered a love for “the musical vibe of jazz” and fell head over heels for how the brassy instruments like the saxophone “spoke to him,” even at such a young age. The homecoming has been dubbed McPherson’s “journey home.”
“This started three years ago with a Facebook post during Black History month,” said Nanda Nunnelly, president of The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin. “Mr. McPherson’s wife (Lynn McPherson) read my post, commented, and we’ve been working to bring him home ever since.”
The Minnie Hackney Center is one of several local groups who have collaborated together to bring McPherson back to Southwest Missouri. The other groups include: Connect2Culture, Langston Hughes Cultural Society, Post Art Library, Pro Musica, Spiva Center for the Arts and “Visit Joplin,” the city of Joplin’s convention and visitor’s bureau.
McPherson will perform a fundraising event, “The Journey Home,” at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth Street. Proceeds will support the creation of a Black history mural featuring McPherson, Langston Hughes and other prominent Black artists who performing in Joplin or made an impact on the community. The mural’s design will be unveiled that night. Tickets are $55 per person and include an exclusive performance by McPherson and his band; a meet-and-greet session with the artists; a catered dinner from Hackett Hot Wings; and a special father-daughter duet performance with Camille McPherson, a professional ballerina dancer.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, McPherson will perform a second performance at Joplin’s Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia Ave. The event is free and open to the public, though online reservations are recommended. For tickets or reservations for either concert, or both, visit https://connect2culture.org/performances/curtains-up-series/charles-mcpherson and click on the appropriate links.
“This has been a labor of love three years in the making,” says Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture. “It’s taken a lot of work to get to this point but everyone involved knew that (seeing McPherson perform) would be worth it.”
McPherson has performed at concerts and festivals with a variety of groups, consisting of quartets, quintets and even full orchestras. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Japan, Africa and South America on his own, as well as with jazz greats Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Lionel Hampton, Nat Adderly, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Randy Brecker, James Moody and Dizzy Gillespie.
Stanley Crouch, who in a New York Times article about McPherson wrote: “He is a singular voice who has never sacrificed the fluidity of his melody making and is held in high esteem by musicians both long seasoned and young.”
