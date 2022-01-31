When jazz luminary Charles McPherson performs here this month, he’ll be doing his part to bring another public mural to Joplin, this one recognizing the contributions of Black people to the arts.
McPherson, a saxophonist who has performed with America’s jazz greats during a career spanning more than six decades, will present two concerts, one of them as a fundraiser for the new mural.
The Joplin native will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Central Christian Center, 401 Virginia Ave., but his performance the night before, “Charles McPherson Homecoming Celebration,” will be a fundraiser. It’s set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Tickets for the fundraising performance are $55. In addition to a concert and dinner, the ticket package includes a duet performance of McPherson with his daughter, Camille, a ballet dancer with the San Diego Ballet; McPherson is composer-in-residence of the ballet. There will also be a meet and greet with the performers.
Reservations for both concerts — the free one and the fundraiser — may be made online at connect2culture.org/Charles-McPherson.
At McPherson’s request, COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed for the concerts. All patrons aged 5 and older must provide verification of vaccination or a printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. Proof of a negative test will be required for children ages 4 and younger. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask.
These performances are obviously notable events as they are a collaborative effort of eight local organizations — Connect2Culture, the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin, Post Art Library, Pro Musica, Spiva Center for the Arts, Visit Joplin, and Empire Market.
It will be at the fundraising concert that the design of the new mural will be unveiled. It will be a commemoration of McPherson and another Joplin native son, Langston Hughes, along with other Black people who have played a role in the local arts. A location for the mural has yet to be determined.
“The mural will address the unmet need of creating a tangible sense of place for Black history and people in Joplin,” said Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center and a mural project leader. “Black people have always made a significant contribution to this area, yet their history is underrepresented in local recorded history … Also, Black people are underrepresented in local arts, including public art.”
The genesis of the mural lies in the lack of Black representation in another one of Joplin’s public murals, “Celebrating the Performing Arts in Joplin,” at Eighth and Main streets. The mural depicts performing arts venues and patron experience through the history of Joplin and includes dancers representing the future in Joplin.
Nowhere in the mural is there an image of Black performers in Joplin. That became the impetus for the commission of this new mural, said Nunnelly-Sparks.
There was reportedly an assortment of renowned Black musicians who performed in Joplin as they traveled the Route 66 corridor across America during its heyday. The Duke Ellington Orchestra was among those performers, having appeared here in 1939. But I found it difficult to document the other notable performers here because the records of Black history in Joplin are limited, as Nunnelly-Sparks noted.
When these artists performed locally, it was during the Jim Crow era, when they were denied public overnight accommodations, said Nunnelly-Sparks. They found accommodations with local Black families, whose willingness to open their doors to others was found through listings in the national Negro Travelers Green Book, a guide for Black travelers needing accommodations from the 1930s through the 1960s. References to those difficulties for Black performers will be included in the new mural, said Nunnelly-Sparks.
Thankfully, McPherson won’t face those types of hurdles when he performs here.
Born in Joplin in 1939, McPherson grew to become one of most highly regarded jazz musicians in America, his style rooted in blues and bebop.
As a child in Joplin, he experimented at the piano whenever one was available. He attended local summer concerts featuring bands from the Midwest and Southwest, and it was at these that he became enamored with the sound and shape of the saxophone.
At age 9, he moved to Detroit, one of the country’s most vibrant jazz communities at the time, which began profoundly shaping him musically. By the time he was 20, he was performing with some of the best in jazz, including the legendary Charles Mingus. He performed with Mingus for 12 years.
Since then, McPherson has toured the U.S., Europe, Africa, South America and Japan, and performed on more than 70 recordings as a leader or a side musician. In 1988, he was featured on the soundtrack to the Clint Eastwood movie, “Bird,” which documented the life of saxophonist Charlie Parker. In 1998, he was commissioned to compose and perform original compositions and arrangements at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Now residing in San Diego, McPherson has served as composer-in-residence with the city’s ballet company since 2016.
A 2020 Readers Poll for Jazz Times magazine named McPherson the No. 1 Artist of the Year and his “Jazz Dance Suites” album the No. 1 New Release. He launched his own record label in 2020 at the age of 81.
