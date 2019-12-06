It’s one of the most difficult discussions to have with an elderly person — when to take the keys away.
Many times, driving is the last shred of independence a senior has and to remove that option is tantamount to removing a body part. However, studies show seniors become more likely to receive traffic violations, such as failing to yield and running red lights, as they age.
The risk of fatal accidents increases significantly after age 75. A senior’s ability to process information quickly to avoid a car wreck decreases and the response rate goes down. Add this to decreased mobility that can limit the ability to check blind spots and to press the brake pedal, and that can create a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Even beginning that conversation can be a daunting task, and people are afraid of making their loved ones angry.
A key point to remember is to make sure you give them options for transportation. Don’t just take the keys away and say, “That’s that.” Let your loved one know there are other methods to get around. Joplin and Webb City residents can use the MAPS buses, and Joplin has the Sunshine Lamp Trolley system (417-626-8607 for both). Homebound Services can provide rides to doctor’s appointments on a volunteer basis (417-624-3577). Carthage residents can use City Taxi to get around town (417-359-6589). If someone lives in a rural area, the OATS buses can provide transportation on certain days (800-770-6287). Also, if you are able, offer to drive your loved one every now and then. Don’t take the task every time you are asked because it can become a huge commitment for time and money.
The nitty-gritty of actually getting someone to stop driving is much more difficult, and it requires an ongoing conversation over time. If you notice something is off about your loved one’s driving, it’s best to mention it early before things get worse and a tragedy occurs. Some seniors willingly give up their keys and understand their limits when it comes to driving. Consider yourself lucky if you find yourself in this position. For others, taking the keys is like pulling teeth. Many people believe a revoked license or a note at the bureau from a doctor stating someone can’t drive is all it takes. That is not the case. If someone really wants to drive and has access to a working car, they will drive. There are tips to render the car inoperable if you can’t remove the car entirely. However, an expired or revoked license or canceled vehicle registration provides no guarantee a senior won’t drive.
Yes, they will get angry. This is a conversation that needs to happen though. It needs to happen early and often until the driving has stopped. It could potentially be saving lives, and that can’t come at too high a price.
Charlotte Foust is the family caregiver coordinator for AAAX.
