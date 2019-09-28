The Chase the Chill movement began not so much as a humanitarian effort but an artistic endeavor.
On dreary, winter days with gray overcast skies, seeing beautiful scarves hanging from bushes and low-hanging tree branches throughout an area would immediately liven up people’s winter-dulled spirits.
But it’s become so much more than that, particularly here in Joplin and particularly through the efforts of one Joplin resident, Ann Leach.
The Chase the Chill event was established in 2008 by Susan Huxley in Easton, Pennsylvania. It has since grown into a nationwide event. A friend in Boston, who saw the program that originated in Pennsylvania, recommended Leach begin a local chapter here. With a career background in social work, Leach said she knew there was a need in Joplin, and Chase the Chill became a rather snug fit.
“It started out as an idea for public art … and their idea was to give this burst of colors on some of the dreariest days,” she said. “But now it’s gone beyond that. Now, there is a need and a want.”
But because of other commitments — primarily her growing free pet food pantry, Snowflake’s Snack Shack — Leach is stepping away from the chapter she started, announcing on the Chase the Chill Joplin’s Facebook page earlier this month that 2019 would be her last year serving as acting coordinator.
“This will be our fifth year for the local event — how time flies,” she said.
She has publicly reached out to thank all the volunteers who have gathered, donated or knitted new scarves for the program.
“We’ve created a wonderful thing here with our collective energies and hearts,” she wrote in her Facebook post. “Your participation in the past has been amazing and your scarves are beautiful expressions of your caring spirit.
“I get teary-eyed when I think of all you have given over the years — thank you.”
Leach is now looking for a new person to carry the event forward or even expanding it to Neosho, Carthage or Pittsburg.
“This is an easy event to do that doesn’t require a lot of time,” she wrote, “but does require a ‘people person’ energy. It’s also important to me the integrity of the event be respected in future years: it was always designed to be a grass roots, volunteer-driven experience — just a group of individuals who came together to help their fellow citizens get a little bit warmer.”
She isn’t interested, she wrote, in seeing a particular nonprofit organization or church taking Chase the Chill over and branding it as one of their events.
“I’m looking for an individual, or maybe three friends or a family, who are willing to learn even more about the powerful act of giving and receiving — the very heart of this outreach effort,” she wrote.
Persons interested in the coordinator position may reach out to Leach via the organization’s Facebook page or email her at Ann@AnnLeach.com.
This year’s event, the fifth, will see scarves, mittens, hats, gloves and other donated items gathered at four Joplin locations throughout the month of November. Those drop-off locations include: Freeman Hospital, Homewood Suites, Joplin Public Library and Unity of Joplin.
During the first three years, numbers jumped to 400 scarves, then 500-plus, then 640 scarves. Last December, more than 1,000 winter accessories — 646 scarves, 479 hats and 96 pairs of gloves — were laid out throughout Joplin, including Watered Gardens, Spiva Park and along Main Street.
“They disappear within hours,” Leach said, chuckling. “I remember I wasn’t prepared for that the first year, to see somebody take a scarf and put them on. It was like – ‘Whoa.’ And now. it’s like, people are waiting for us to show up. They’ll see you putting them out and come up and ask for one. ‘If you see it, if you like it, you take it,’ we tell them.
Chase the Chill, “is the very core of that universal principle of giving and receiving. And we learn as we mature that the joy is with the giving, without any attachments,” Leach said.
“This is just average citizens coming together to spread love and warmth. This whole project is about giving, and we get pure joy from it.”
