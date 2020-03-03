My favorite cookbooks are church- and school-produced ones. They always showcase everyone's best.
Now I can add to that list 4-H cookbooks. Susan Mabe gifted me with a Barton County 4-H cookbook, and I've gotten lots of great ideas from it. They all reflect the way I like to cook: no special ingredients and nothing too time consuming.
Our first recipe calls for sharp cheddar cheese. As recently as last year, I was 100% a medium cheddar purchaser. The name "sharp" made me think strong and unfamiliar. While purchasing some groceries, the checker scanned the medium cheese and suggested I take the leap to sharp. I took her advice, and now it's the go-to cheese, especially for cheese and crackers. I got the right checker that day.
Our next recipe, the tater tot casserole, calls for either cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup. Luckily, these two are virtually interchangeable can for can, but they do alter the dish taste a little.
I can't see that I would ever change up green bean or tuna casseroles with the celery version but it does come in handy for some recipes my daughter likes that suggest the mushroom version. I have been known to strain a can of mushroom soup to remove any trace of mushroom bits in order to get the soup flavor and make it mushroom-free. Cream of chicken soup can be interchanged with the other two sometimes.
The last recipe calls for quick cooking oats. If, instead, you have old-fashioned oats on hand, simply pulse them a few times in the food processor. Quick cooking oats are cut into smaller pieces and, besides cooking faster, provide a more delicate texture in baked goods.
Like most of the local cookbooks, the 4-H cook has a page of substitutions. While most are what we usually see, there are a couple that are new to me.
I have probably at one time heard that 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda will fill in for 1 teaspoon of baking powder, but it was long forgotten and a good reminder. In need of prepared mustard and the jar is empty? Mix together 1/2 teaspoon of ground mustard with 2 teaspoons of vinegar for a tablespoon of mustard.
While the cookbook contains great recipes, it also features 4-H memories from 1934 to 2009. From showing livestock to sewing projects and making jelly, each memory involved hard work and commitment but is remembered fondly and in detail. We all want wonderful childhood memories, and thanks to all those adult sponsors and parents through the years, that's just what these 4-H experiences provided.
The cookbook is full of wonderful recipes, I wanted to share some from some friends of mine.
The chowder comes from Dixie Rockers and is a hearty and quick dinner for those busy nights. It's sure to quickly fill up those tummies. Use butter if you can.
I'm excited to remind you about a tater tot casserole. It's one of those dishes with which we are all familiar but sometimes forget about. Add a can of drained green beans and serve up some applesauce for a nice comfort meal. I fill in the top with as many tater tots as I can because that's my favorite part and I have to share. This recipe is from Deedra Frieden Beatty.
For dessert, Susan Mabe submitted the oatmeal cookie recipe in honor of Delbert Phipps, who was president of the Rock Dale Rope Club in 1940. The cinnamon and cloves amp up the flavor.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Missouri cheddar chowder
2 cups chopped potatoes
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup melted margarine or butter
2 cups milk
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup chopped cooked ham
Combine vegetables with just enough water to cover in saucepan. Simmer 10 minutes. Blend flour, salt and pepper in margarine in small saucepan.
Cook until bubbly, stirring constantly; remove from heat and stir in milk. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute more; remove from heat. stir in cheese until melted. Add drained vegetables and ham; mix well. Cook until heated through, being sure to not boil.
Tater tot casserole
2 pounds hamburger
1 package tater tots
1 cup shredded cheese
1 can cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup
Salt and pepper to taste
Fry hamburger then mix in soup, salt and pepper. Place in casserole dish; top with cheese and tots. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until tots are golden brown.
Oatmeal cookies
3/4 cup shortening
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1 cup raisins
3 cups quick cooking oats
1 cup nuts (optional)
Mix first six ingredients thoroughly. Stir in remaining ingredients. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto greased or parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Immediately remove to cooling rack. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.