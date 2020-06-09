For my parents' 50th wedding anniversary, they took their family to Las Vegas. The eight of us had a fabulous time and made some great memories. One such memory was the food. We tried so many new dishes and were always looking forward to the next meal as an adventure.
All of us except Dad. As a meat-and-potatoes guy, he was out of his element but was still game when it came to ordering something new.
One dinner brought him dancing shrimp. The coconut-covered delights were stuck on skewers and, when placed in front of him, his view was blocked by coconut shrimp swaying back and forth. A day or two later, he looked at the server and asked if he could just have a hot dog. She sweetly assured him he could, and his mood lightened greatly.
I think of this because Father's Day is coming up, and my dad died nine years ago on June 8. Father's Day that year was difficult. It was also two weeks before my parents' 60th wedding anniversary. But it made me smile when I received an air fryer as a gift, and one recipe everyone raves about is the coconut shrimp.
Coming from a family in which fried food showed up at about every meal, I was skeptical about an air fryer that uses little to no oil and takes less time. I have seen the light.
While an air fryer is an investment in another space-taking appliance, it's worth a look if for no other reason than not heating up the kitchen. It reminds me of my convection oven, but it preheats in about three minutes and sits on the counter.
First thing I made was potato chips. The air fryer won't make a big batch at one time and I overcrowded it the first time, but the second batch turned out crisp and delicious. Next was fish and chicken.
The main benefit is no heat in the kitchen, but a close second is the speed and results. And it is super user-friendly. Adjust only a timer knob and a temperature knob. Easy peasy.
I must say the best air fryer results are from already frozen items such as nuggets and fries. If any freezer items like these are on the menu, you can't go wrong.
For quick and easy meals during this busy, hot summer, think air fryer if you don't already have one. You just might wonder how you got along without one before.
The shrimp recipe, from delish.com, takes no time with good results. Feel free to make them dance on skewers.
I can't remember the last time I fried chicken, but that has changed with the air fryer. This recipe is from the cookbook that came with the unit.
Mix together 1/2 cup orange marmalade, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup Dijon mustard and 4 drops of hot sauce and use for dipping either dish. Both recipes can also be fried stovetop.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Coconut shrimp
1/2 cup flour
Kosher salt
Pepper
1 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2 eggs, beaten
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, with tails on
Season flour with salt and pepper. Combine bread crumbs and coconut in another bowl. Place eggs in third bowl. Dip shrimp in flour, then eggs then bread crumb mixture. Air fry at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, working in batches as needed. Yields 4 servings.
Chicken tenders
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
3 eggs
1 cup flour
2 cups panko bread crumbs
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
Beat eggs in one bowl and place flour in another. Place panko in pie plate and season with seasonings. Dip chicken into flour, then egg, then dredge in panko. Air fry in batches at 325 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring midway through.
