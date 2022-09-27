ALBA, Mo.–— A family has brought new life to an old restaurant in this small town northeast of Joplin.
Self taught, Nate Artinger began brewing beer in his Joplin garage several years ago. Nate and his wife, Tiff, began looking for a small town opportunity to sell the beer. When Seneca, Diamond, Baxter Springs and other towns didn’t have good options, their real estate agent suggested an offering in Alba.
Featuring two buildings and a small apartment at 208 Main St., the former Old Miner’s Inn was perfect and on its way to a new identity. With help from the couple’s fathers, the one-time restaurant was transformed.
Opening in June of 2020, Beard Engine Brewing Company was one of the few businesses to thrive during the pandemic. The taproom was set up with tables spaced for distancing and an employee was posted at the door to regulate the number of patrons entering as people were waiting outside in a line down the sidewalk.
You will always find 10 beer offerings with seven consistent and three rotating when they run out after an eight- to 10-week life. Not sure what you will like? Buy a sampler and try them all. Visit on Friday when they have a 5-gallon 11th experiment option, always featuring an unexpected flavor such as pickled beet, birthday cake or coffee and eclair.
With no televisions and limited internet and phone connections, camaraderie and interaction are encouraged. Summer offers outdoor enjoyment on the patio. Cooler weather brings out a tent covering and heaters for patio comfort.
Additionally, Nate’s daughter Bailey opened The Alba Press this summer in the same building as the taproom.
Knowing since the second grade that food preparation of some sort was her career goal, offering food to the brewing company customers is Bailey’s way of being creative in the “nosherie,” the family’s endearing term for the kitchen.
Naturally very shy, she applied, interviewed and now spends half her school day at the tech center culinary program and thrives in the nosherie, taking charge and giving directions. Run in a manner resembling a food truck, daily fresh locally sourced food is served until it runs out. La Familia, their down-the-road neighbor, supplies some of the ingredients.
Losing her mom, Karyn Durbin, to cystic fibrosis when she was only 10 years old, Bailey started cooking at a young age with her dad. Nate and stepmother Tiff are in solidarity with Karyn’s hopes for Bailey’s future. At 16 years old, this young entrepreneur eyes a career as a pastry chef.
Bailey is planning to add dessert paninis such as Old Miner’s Inn-inspired banana Foster as well as soups from the former restaurant. With Max Givone’s daughter M.J. working at the brewing company, the additions are sure to be top notch.
Getting involved in their new hometown, Tiff is Alba’s mayor and Nate serves on the city council.
The brewery is open from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Today’s recipe is one I enjoyed earlier this week when Melinda Blosser was our bunco hostess. She prepared this recipe shared with her by Amanda Fosdick that is originally from Amanda’s grandmother Betty.
I ate way too many of these meatballs and scalloped potatoes that evening. Delicious. Double the meatball recipe and freeze one batch for later. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Meatballs
1 can evaporated milk
3 pounds ground beef
2 cups oatmeal
2 eggs
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
Sauce:
2 cups ketchup
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons liquid smoke
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
For the meatballs: Combine all ingredients and roll into walnut-size balls. Place in a greased shallow pan.
Combine sauce ingredients and pour over meatballs. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Yields about 40 meatballs.
