Here we are, in the middle of Maple Leaf week in Carthage. A popular time for family and class reunions, it’s also a time for enjoying the Maple Leaf City.
The royalty has been chosen and is reigning over the festivities. Babies, toddlers and youths have had their pageants. While some events have already kicked off the celebration, there’s still plenty of fun ahead in the next few days.
Night of Praise, Three Minutes of Fame Lip Sync, YMCA 5K race, food truck Friday, cruise night, rodeo, carnival, car and tractor shows, swap meet, and music on the square are just part of the remaining planned events.
Saturday’s parade is always a huge draw. Retired Carthage fire chief Roger Williams will be leading the parade as this year’s grand marshal. Another huge draw is the band festival, celebrated as the original Maple Leaf event.
We can’t forget the food that’s going to be available. You can enjoy brats on the square and the Can Do Senior Center’s bake sale. The fire department’s pancake feed is making a much anticipated return. Visit the beautiful Carthage square after the parade and the many food vendors are sure to have something for everyone.
A new event this year is the bar crawl. This is not your normal bar crawl. Think salad bar, coffee bar and barbecue. For $12 you get coupons worth $25, some good through the end of the month, others good through the end of the year. The Chamber of Commerce office can fix you up with what you need to participate.
Hopefully the weather cooperates and the remaining Maple Leaf events can be enjoyed by visitors and residents. This once-a-year week is great for making memories.
Maple Leaf means sharing Cindy Harding’s taco soup recipe. She shared this with me years ago and it is still a family favorite. Make this the night before, then warm in your slow cooker while you watch the parade. Choose original, mild or hot Ro-Tel for your spicy preference.
The rolls recipe is adapted from “The Dinner Doctor” and provides easy and tasty treats for parade watching. Happy Maple Leaf and happy eating.
Taco soup
1 pound ground beef
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes
1 can niblets corn
1 package taco seasoning
2 1/2 cups water
2 cans pinto beans
Brown ground beef; drain and stir in taco seasoning. Combine remaining ingredients with beef in a large pot. Simmer for 30 minutes.
Little cinnamon sweet rolls
1 package refrigerated crescent rolls
2 1/2 tablespoons, room temperature
1/4 cup brown sugar, loosely packed
1/2 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon milk
Divide roll log in half at middle perforation seam. Unroll each of the two rolls and press perforations together.
Combine butter, sugars and cinnamon in a small bowl. With a rubber spatula, spread half of the butter mixture over each rectangle. Starting at a long end, roll each rectangle up into a jelly-roll; pinch the long ends to seal.
Using a serrated knife cut each roll into 12 half-inch slices. Arrange rolls cut side down in a sprayed 9-inch round pan so they are nearly touching.
Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
Combine remaining ingredients to make smooth glaze. Spread or drizzle over baked rolls. Yields 24 rolls.
