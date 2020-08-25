One of my daughter Sarah's favorite Nana memories is sitting in the living room with a TV tray positioned right in front of her. On the tray was her favorite after-school treat: saltine crackers and her great grandmother's homemade applesauce. She would spoon some applesauce on top of the cracker and enjoy the freshly made treat.
My mom must have gotten the applesauce idea from her mom because she made it often too. For something so simple, it seemed really special.
Starting today, eat an apple a day, and it will take you 20 years to try one of each of the world's 7,500 apple varieties. It will take much less time to try one of each of the 2,500 varieties grown in the United States. And we thought we had a pretty good variety at the store.
Turn those apples into applesauce and you have a 1-to-1 substitute for melted butter or oil in baked goods such as cakes and quick bread. Or use a quarter cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of one egg. Either way, the end result will benefit by being extra moist.
Traditionally a side for pork chops, applesauce can also shine elsewhere on food. Top pancakes and ice cream with a big dollop, or mix it with your yogurt, stir it into your oatmeal or add it to your fruit smoothie.
Not peeling the apples for homemade applesauce saves both time and the extra nutrients. If you don't want any peel, straining later will also save time.
Applesauce is the perfect use for those less-than-picture-perfect apples because they are going to become unrecognizable anyway. You can choose to blend it super smooth or leave it with nice, big chunks using a fork or potato masher.
Flavor your applesauce with other fruit by blending a cup of applesauce with 2 cups of sliced strawberries or 2 cups of chopped mango and a teaspoon of lemon juice — just like those specialty twists on the grocery shelf.
The sweeter apples, such as Fuji, Gala and Red Delicious, are best for eating whole and in salads. Tart apples, such as McIntosh, Jonathan and Granny Smith are best for pies.
Either can be used for applesauce, depending on how sweet you want it, by adding or not adding sugar. Try mixing different apples together for a nice combo.
Today's recipes, from Taste of Home, call for sugar and tart apples and are quickly put together. The chunky recipe is similar to my grandmother's recipe because of the brown sugar, and it brings back fond memories. It's a good starting place for adding other flavors.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
-------------------------
Apple rings
- 1 large tart apple, cored and cut into 1/2-inch rings
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
In a small skillet, cook rings in butter until tender; sprinkle with brown sugar and cook until apples are brown and caramelized, about 5 minutes. Yields 2 servings.
---------------------------
Chunky applesauce
- 8 cups chopped, peeled tart apples
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in Dutch oven. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Yields 3 cups.
