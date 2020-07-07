Sometimes we have time to spend in the kitchen, trying a new recipe or fixing a dessert that takes more time than usual.
There are also times when time is short but the family needs to eat. Also, we usually don't like being in a hot kitchen.
There are several ways to enjoy a family meal with just a little planning.
We can start by planning a menu. Think to the week ahead and plan around one meat. Brown a big batch of ground beef and store it in the refrigerator, then just heat it in the microwave. Think tacos, quesadilla, cheeseburger macaroni and cheese.
Roast, grill or boil a chicken for a chef salad or tomatoes stuffed with chicken salad. Skip the chicken cooking and opt for a store-bought rotisserie chicken that will usually provide a couple of different meals.
The ground beef and chicken can also be made into freezer-friendly casseroles of tetrazzini, lasagna, or chicken and noodles. While you are making casseroles, go ahead and make a double batch. You will find most casseroles will thaw quickly or maybe not even need to be thawed for a quick fix. Or make enough to ensure leftovers for tomorrow, taking care of two meals.
Simply omit the meat and make Monday night vegetarian. Some slicing and chopping can result in a fabulous meal.
Let's not forget the Instant Pot, air fryer and slow cooker. The slow cooker adds a few minutes to your morning routine, but there's nothing better than walking in the door knowing dinner is ready. Canned soups make tasty sauces and gravy. The Instant Pot and air fryer cut cooking time while not sacrificing flavor.
Look for meals with quick preparation. Cut the chicken into small chunks, slice the beef into thin slices and use shallow, wide pans with a larger cooking area for quicker cooking. A big skillet for one-dish meals or a baking sheet for one-pan meals make a difference in cooking time. A mallet will tenderize your beef and also make it a little thinner and perfect for a fast meal.
Precook pasta, drain and store in the fridge in a resealable plastic bag. Heat in the microwave when ready to use. A jar of pasta sauce and some precooked ground beef, and dinner is served.
Mix together the makings of meatloaf, and when ready to bake, place in muffin tins for less baking time. Lots of dinner items can be baked in smaller batches to make the most of the time you have.
Cooking on the stovetop benefits from putting a lid on it. Cover that pan or skillet to keep that hot steam in there for maximum cooking heat.
Breakfast is usually a quick meal to prepare, so breakfast for dinner adds variety to your meal planning.
Whatever your summer schedule looks like, I hope you can enjoy some kitchen time, both leisurely and quick.
Campbell's "1-2-3 Dinner" shares two quick and easy dinners with us. Use leftover chicken or rotisserie chicken for the pot pie. Top with biscuit mix if you prefer. Speed up the tacos with ground beef that's already browned. Just heat it in the skillet.
Stay cool, and happy eating.
Chicken pot pie
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 (9-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1 cup cubed cooked chicken
1 can biscuits
Mix soup, vegetables and chicken in 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until hot. Top with biscuit and bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Yields 5 servings.
Beef and cheddar soft tacos
1 pound ground beef
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1/2 cup salsa
8 flour tortillas
2 cups shredded lettuce
Cook beef until browned; pour off fat. Add soup and salsa. Heat through over low heat. Spoon 1/3 cup meat mixture down center of each tortilla; top with lettuce and fold tortilla around filling. Makes 4 servings.
