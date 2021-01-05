Here we are one week into the new year, and we have already missed so many fun days. Cream Puff Day. Drinking Straw Day. Trivia Day. Whipped Cream Day. Kuddos to you if you know that today is Bean Day.
The national day calendar we had at Guaranty Bank has something special for every day of the year. That's 365 days of celebrating. Looking forward to the coming week, we see Bobblehead Day, Bubble Bath Day, Cut Your Energy Costs Day, Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day, and Rubber Ducky Day.
Today, we are going to focus on Saturday as Apricot Day.
It's odd that Apricot Day is in January because they have a short season, grown May through August in the U.S. During the offseason, they are brought in from South America and are best eaten dried, canned and in jams and preserves. They are very nutritious and feature many health benefits — they are full of beta carotene and fiber.
Often overshadowed by peaches, apricots are from the same family and have a thin, fuzzy skin that doesn't require peeling. Fresh, firm apricots should be stored at room temperature, and once the fruit feels slightly soft, they go into the fridge to be eaten within a couple of days.
Because apricots are not a juicy fruit, don't expect a soft apricot to be juicy. Too soft is too ripe. Smelling a fresh apricot can be the best indicator of taste. No smell, no taste. You will find them a little tart, somewhere between a peach and a plum.
Grilled apricots can be added to your oatmeal, pancakes, rice and salad. Cakes, cobblers, crisps and tarts take well to the apricot taste too. Wrap them in bacon, bake and serve as an appetizer.
Our recipes today feature canned apricots and preserves. The canned apricots can be substituted with canned peach halves with great results. This is a great pork or chicken side dish. Apricots are not the first thing that comes to mind to dress up ham steaks, but the thought gives an a-ha moment because it makes perfect sense. This sauce would also work well with chicken. Both recipes are from Taste of Home.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Spiced apricots
1 (15-ounce) can apricot halves
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
6 whole allspice
1 cinnamon stick
Drain apricots; drain and set apricots aside. In saucepan, bring reserved syrup, vinegar, allspice and cinnamon to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in apricots. Cover and let stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Discard allspice and cinnamon. Drain if desired. Serve warm or cold. Yields 2 servings.
Apricot ham steaks
4 boneless fully cooked ham steaks
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 cup apricot preserves
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Dash salt
In skillet, saute ham in 1 tablespoon butter until lightly browned on both sides. In saucepan, combine remaining ingredients. Cook over medium heat until heated through. Serve with ham. Yields 4 servings.
