One million dollars. For most of us, that’s a lot of zeros.
We think of winning the lottery and increasing our bank account. Anything or anyone associated with a million dollars is thought of as very special. The million dollar quartet featured Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins and was worth every penny.
But what about food? One million is a big number so what warrants a recipe boasting the million dollar name?
Sometimes it may be so good it is worth the high dollars. Other times it may make you feel like a million bucks. Sometimes it may just be to get your attention.
Turns out you don’t have to spend a lot of money to prepare a million dollar recipe. Most include ingredients you may already have in the fridge and pantry and are budget friendly.
The million dollar cake features cream cheese, mandarin juice and pineapple. Deviled eggs contain sweet pickle juice and hot pepper sauce and are topped with bacon crumbles and pickle slices.
Million dollar bacon adds brown sugar, red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper and maple syrup to thick cut bacon while the fudge combines semi-sweet and German chocolate. Bars layer shortbread, carousel, chocolate ganache and sea salt.
Pork chops include cream cheese and mayo and the pie mixes sweetened condensed milk, crushed pineapple, shredded coconut and whipped topping. Million dollar spaghetti is a popular lasagna-like cheesy meal made with cream cheese, ricota, cheddar and Monterey Jack.
A lot of the million dollar recipes get by without special ingredients. I’ll bet you have a specialty so good you can start adding million dollar to the name when someone asks what’s for dinner. Your million dollar meatloaf or million dollar nachos just may make you famous.
The chicken recipe, adapted from Taste of Home, is so easy using leftover or rotisserie chicken. The pound cake is perfect for this summer’s strawberry shortcake. You can also bake it in a bundt pan but will have to adjust the baking time. This recipe is adapted from asouthernsoul.com. Have a million dollar week and happy eating.
Million dollar chicken casserole
4 ounces soft cream cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 cup 2% cottage cheese
25 Ritz crackers, crushed
3 tablespoons melted butter
2 green onions, chopped
Beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Beat in soup and powders. Stir in chicken and cottage cheese. Transfer to greased 9-inch baking dish. Combine crackers and melted butter; sprinkle over casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle chopped onions on top. Yields 8 servings.
Million dollar pound cake
2 cups soft butter
3 cups sugar
6 eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon almond extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup whole milk
Confectioners’ sugar, optional
Cream butter and sugar until fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour, alternating with the milk, beating just until blended.
Pour into greased and floured 9-inch tube pan. Bake 1 hour 40 minutes at 300 degrees or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes then remove to wire rack to cool completely. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Yields 16 servings.
