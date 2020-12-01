If you are rising and shining early enough, Gary Stubblefield and I will join Shannon Bruffett at 8 a.m. on 860 AM KKOW and New Life Radio 105.3 FM. We will talk Christmas cookies.
When my daughter Sarah was growing up, the first year she was old enough to ask for Santa cookies, fancy decorated cookies were left for jolly ol' St. Nick. After that, we moved to homemade chocolate chip cookies. The next year saw slice 'n' bake. Our last Santa offering was a couple of Oreos.
Baking the perfect homemade cookie comes down to several components. First is the recipe. Follow the directions the first time, then experiment if you want next time.
Next is the ingredients. Quality ingredients make a difference. Pure vanilla extract instead of imitation vanilla and butter, if called for, instead of margarine are good starts. Fresh baking powder and baking soda mean better results. Large eggs are the norm for cookie recipes, as is all-purpose flour.
For best results, your ingredients should be at room temperature unless otherwise instructed. Accurate measuring is essential, so use your dry and liquid measuring cups correctly.
Next is mixing. Here is where the directions are so important. Some doughs are mixed until just combined, while others require more mixing. Don't skimp on the creaming time. Sometimes wet and dry are added together all at once, and other times, they are alternated.
Of final importance is the equipment, especially the baking sheets. Too thin and the cookie bottoms will burn. Insulated baking sheets are more expensive but produce consistent results. Rimless sheets make for more even air flow and easy removal.
Let the baking sheets cool between batches. Lining with parchment paper helps promote even baking. Reusable Silpat liners are more expensive in the beginning but save over time.
Using a cookie scoop means one-size cookies and even baking. You also have to know your oven and adjust the time accordingly, as well as preheating. My convection oven requires time and temperature adjustments.
Today's recipes are from "The Best of Mr. Food Cookin' Quickies," and both are definitely quick because of the cake mixes. Make quick traditional chocolate chip cookies with the yellow cake mix or double chocolate with a chocolate one. The lemon cookies are a nice, refreshing change of pace.
Both recipes make enough for sharing. All they need is a glass of milk.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
--------------------
Nutty chocolate chippers
- 1 yellow or chocolate cake mix
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Beat together first three ingredients; stir in remaining. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minute or until light brown. Cool on wire rack. Yields 4 1/2 dozen.
---------------
Lemon whippers
- 1 lemon cake mix
- 2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Combine first three ingredients, stirring well. Shape into 1 teaspoon balls; roll in powdered sugar. Bake on greased baking sheet at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on baking sheet one minute then cool on wire rack. Yields 5 dozen.
