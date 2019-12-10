On Christmas eve, what cookies do you leave out for Santa? Do you open a bag of Oreos, slice and bake some chocolate chip cookies, or spend time cutting and decorating sugar cookies?
I tell myself he's happy with any of these choices because I've been known to go the Oreo route.
If you are baking cookies for Santa, family or friends, here are some tips for baking perfect cookies:
• Soften the butter. It should be slightly cool to the touch but not feel like it's melting.
• Measure flour correctly. Lightly spoon into a dry measuring cup and level with a knife. No dipping or tapping the measuring cup or you will get extra flour, resulting in dry, tough cookies.
• Add the measured flour in batches. Adding all at once results in stiff and difficult-to-mix dough.
• Line the baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mats. Both act as insulators from the bottom of the baking sheet and there's no need to cool the pan between batches.
• Use an ice cream scoop for uniform cookies and space them evenly on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Give them more room if you dough contains a lot of butter.
• Rotate the baking sheet from front to back halfway through baking. Most ovens have a hot spot so rotate to ensure even baking.
• Let cookies rest a couple of minutes in the baking sheet, then transfer to a cooling rack.
A little attention to detail can make a difference between good and great cookies.
Remember that you get two for one if you are making Santa cutouts. Turn them upside down and you can decorate a reindeer. You have antlers, ears and a nose. Very cute.
Spend a little time and make some adorable Christmas tree cookies. Using sugar cookie dough and ready-made frosting saves time but doesn't sacrifice flavor. These mini trees will bring a smile to ole St. Nick as well as those young and young at heart.
The easiest cookies ever are the cake mix cookies. Little effort but still homemade. Your options are limited only to your imagination. These cookies are great frosted or plain.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Sugar cookie tree
1 tube sugar cookie dough
2 containers vanilla frosting
Green food coloring
Christmas nonpareils
Yellow mini M&Ms or sprinkle star
Make dough balls 1, 2 and 3 teaspoon sizes. Bake at 350 degrees on parchment lined baking sheet for 5 minutes.
Remove smallest circles to cooling rack and bake remaining cookies 3 to 4 minutes more. Remove to cooling rack and cool completely.
Add food coloring to frosting until desired color. Place in piping bag with medium star tip. Pipe a frosting circle on top of largest cookie. Top with medium cookie then frosting circle. Top with smallest circle and pipe a point on top. Decorate frosting with nonpareils and top with M&M or star.
Cake mix cookies
1 cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
1/2 cup mix-ins
Combine all ingredients. Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Consider the following combinations of mix and mix-ins:
• German chocolate with pecans and coconut.
• Carrot cake with coconut.
• Lemon with white chocolate chips.
• Yellow with toffee chips.
• Butter pecan with butterscotch chips.
• Strawberry with coconut.
• Cherry chip with chocolate chips.
• Chocolate with Andes mints.
• Spice with pecans and chocolate peanut butter cups.
• Red velvet with white chocolate chips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.