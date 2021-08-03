Last Thursday would have been my dad’s 90th birthday. We would have celebrated, enjoying meat and potatoes for dinner and topping it all off with a yellow cake covered with a thick layer of very chocolate frosting.
One of my many Dad memories is his love of bacon. He thought it should be a separate food group with large quantities essential for daily survival.
That love of cured pork has been passed down to our fourth generation.
My husband, Chris, was gifted a basket of various bacon-flavored food and seasonings that hit just the right note for us bacon lovers. It included bacon-flavored maple syrup, cheese, jerky, olive oil, crackers and hot sauce.
Looking online, you can procure bacon-flavored sausage, jam, potato chips and pretzels, spaghetti sauce, coffee and tea. There are even bacon-flavored candy canes and cotton candy. And how does bacon-flavored Spam sound? And your dog may love bacon-flavored water.
One item of particular fondness from the gift basket was the bacon salt. While I regularly use the bacon salt when I’m rushing along some green beans, other uses are so numerous it makes sense to have some on hand.
Sprinkle bacon salt on steak and chicken and add it to ground beef when forming burgers. It will enhance macaroni and cheese, vegetables, eggs and popcorn.
A dash on chocolate cookies amps up the chocolate and spices up your french fries. Sprinkle it on your baked potato or, better yet, stir it into your sour cream to make sure you enjoy it with each bite.
Imagine a little bacon salt on your caramel-and-chocolate ice cream sundae. Maybe add some red pepper flakes or other seasonings to make the bacon salt perfect for your family.
Dad would have loved bacon salt. Maybe you will too.
It will be interesting to watch as new laws regulating animal welfare take effect next year in California. Pork availability and cost will probably change as more humane animal treatment becomes a focus. We’ll see what plays out for them and us as well.
Today’s first recipe, from kenarry.com, is an easy, three-ingredient bacon salt to make yourself. Bake the bacon in a hot oven until almost overcooked, and be sure to dab off all the grease before cooling. Because the bacon is cured and the salt is a preservative, this mixture will keep several weeks in the fridge, if it lasts that long.
The farmers market tomatoes have been delicious this year. The tomato salad, from “The Best of Mr. Food,” makes good use of these tomatoes. A dab of bacon salt might be perfect for this salad.
Have a great week and happy eating.
Bacon salt
1 (12-ounce) package bacon
3/4 cup coarse sea salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Bake bacon in 400 degree oven for 13 to 16 minutes on cooling rack placed on rimmed baking sheet. Drain well on paper towels and cool. Chop bacon and stir in remaining ingredients.
Store in refrigerator, covered in airtight container for up to 4 weeks. Yields about 2 cups.
Italian tomato salad
4 large tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup shredded fresh basil
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon minced dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Arrange tomatoes in 9-by-13-inch dish. Stir together remaining ingredients; pour over tomato slices. Yields 8 servings.
