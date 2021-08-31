When I was a wee tot and I wanted a banana, I asked for a “bang bang.”
I guess I related it to a gun. I’m not sure how I came up with that nickname. Maybe watching “Bonanza” every Sunday evening was an influence.
Bananas are the perfect grab ‘n’ go snack, complete with their own convenient packaging. No need for a plastic container or plastic bag. They are so versatile when sliced on cereal and oatmeal, added to smoothies and featured in banana pudding, banana bread and bananas Foster.
One of the most important culinary contributions the banana has made is the peanut butter and banana sandwich favored by Elvis.
A fruit that continues to ripen after it’s picked, a ripe banana can be mashed and used as a baking recipe substitute for oil and butter, much the same as applesauce. Puree banana with a little water. Start by replacing 1/4 cup oil with 1/4 cup puree. You can adjust to your personal taste by gradually increasing the puree and decreasing the oil.
One mashed banana can also take the place of one egg, up to a maximum of 2 per recipe. A half cup of puree can also replace a cup of sugar. Use the puree as only one substitute per recipe.
More than 40 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter Sarah, Dr. George was adamant that I eat no more than half a banana each day. It is sometimes difficult to find someone craving half a banana at the exact same time as you.
Of course, being given a half banana limit encouraged a banana craving, but limiting the calories was also encouraged. A medium banana, with around 100 calories, is like any single food. Too much of that good thing is a bad thing. The more ripe the banana, the more sugar, thus the more calories. Overripe bananas add extra sweetness to whatever it’s mixed with, such as brownies and chocolate chip cookies.
The major benefit of eating a banana is supplying essential nutrients, especially potassium. There’s also fiber and antioxidants, all wrapped up in a 100 calorie package. Go ahead and enjoy the entire banana.
Today’s first recipe, from allrecipes.com, is super rich, more so than stirring some bananas into some banana pudding, and it is so worth the extra ingredients and effort. It calls for vanilla pudding, but any combo of vanilla, French vanilla, banana and coconut cream will work well.
The second recipe, from twopeasandtheirpod.com, pairs chocolate and banana for a bread recipe that will be cut into thick pieces for pure delight.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Banana pudding
2 (3.4-ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix
1 cup milk
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
6 bananas, sliced
1 package vanilla wafers
Combine pudding mixes and milk. Stir well and chill 15 minutes, until partially set.
Stir in condensed milk until smooth. Fold in sour cream and whipped topping. Fold in bananas.
Place double layer of wafers in bottom of 9-by-13-inch dish. Spread pudding on top. Crush remaining wafers and sprinkle over top. Chill.
Yields 10 servings.
Chocolate banana bread
1 cup flour
1/2 cup Dutch process chocolate
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
3 large ripe bananas
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
Whisk together first 4 ingredients; set aside.
Mash bananas in large bowl; add melted butter nd oil and combine. Stir in brown sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir in dry ingredients. Do not overmix. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips.
Pour into sprayed loaf pan and sprinkle remaining chips on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 65 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.