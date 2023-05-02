Welcome to the month of May. Or, as I like to call it, my birthday month. On Sunday, May 7, I turn 71 years young and I like to celebrate all month long. I am thankful for each and every day.
Ancient Egyptians are credited with coming up with the idea of birthday celebrations. When pharaohs were crowned, it was believed they became gods so the “birth” of the god was celebrated by the upper class.
Later, Greeks added dessert to the celebration. It was a moon-shaped baked dessert offered to Artemis, the goddess of the moon. Candles were added to make the dessert shine like the moon.
Fast forward to 18th century: Germany and the celebration of “kindereste” when the cake is topped with candles numbering the years since birth plus one extra candle as hope for another year of life. The candles are lit in the morning and burn all day with burned candles replaced throughout the day. I’m not sure I would be patient enough to look all day at my birthday cake with candles aglow and not be able to grab a fork and dive right in.
Finally, the birthday honoree blows out the candles, making a secret wish. Not disclosing the wish is believed to make it come true.
Once only observed by the wealthy and powerful, our traditional cake celebrations became more popular after the Industrial Revolution, when ingredients became more available and affordable. Getting to choose your favorite cake flavor for your birthday celebration is, for many, looked forward to each year. A great birthday tradition.
I’m of the belief that you eat dessert first to ensure you have room to eat it, rather than eating your meal first. I’m looking forward to eating a lot of cake this birthday month.
Today’s pizza recipe calls for a prepared crust. If you make your own, simply bake it before piling on the toppings. Leftover chicken or rotisserie chicken would work in this recipe.
In honor of my birthday, I share one of my favorite cake recipes, adapted from food.com. The Italian cream cake can be a lot more time consuming to make but this recipe is streamlined with the use of a cake mix. Frost with your favorite cream cheese frosting, homemade or store bought, adding a cup of toasted flaked coconut for extra goodness.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Barbecue chicken pizza
3 whole chicken breasts
Small onion, chopped
Honey barbecue sauce
1/2 cup drained pineapple tidbits
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 prepared pizza crust
Grill chicken, basting occasionally with sauce. While chicken is cooking, saute onion in a small amount of oil.
Cut cooked chicken into bite-size pieces. Spread a thin coat of sauce on crust; sprinkle remaining ingredients on top. Top with additional sauce, if desired.
Bake in 350 degree oven 7 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Yields 6 servings.
Italian cream cake
1 white cake mix
1 (3 1/2-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding
1 1/2 cups water
4 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup chopped pecans
2 cups flaked coconut
Add first 5 ingredients in large bowl; mix on medium speed for 2 minutes. Fold in nuts and coconut.
Spread evenly in sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting. Yields 12 servings.
