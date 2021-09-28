Many of us think the only appropriate season to eat hot soup is winter or maybe fall. Yet, many of these same people don't hesitate to down cups of hot coffee when it's 100 degrees outside. I feel the same way about a cup of tea — it is good 365 days a year.
I'm not a coffee drinker. I have never liked the taste or the smell. In the morning, give me a cup of tea, a hot chocolate or a Pepsi and I'm happy.
While there are numerous choices for dunking in your morning drink of choice, it's hard to beat biscotti. This twice-baked Italian biscuit is hard, dry, super crunchy and holds up much better than a cookie after absorbing the liquid.
Plus, biscotti stay fresh longer. Keep them up to two weeks at room temperature in an airtight container. Those dipped in chocolate are best kept in the fridge.
Basic biscotti features vanilla extract but is easy to customize. Add up to 1 1/2 cups of your favorite add-ins, such as mini chocolate chips, raisins or nuts, lemon or orange zest, candied spices and dried fruit. Extracts such as lemon, almond and orange make it easy to add flavor.
Shape the biscotti dough into a log — flour your hands for easier shaping. Once ready to bake, use parchment-lined baking sheets to make getting ready for the second bake easier. Be sure to cool the loaf before trying to cut into slices; use a serrated knife for best results and to avoid crumbling. Slice diagonally for longer slices.
The second baking can give you softer or crunchier biscotti, depending on how long the slices stay in the oven. I recommend turning the slices halfway through the second bake.
Biscotti is perfect with that morning brew, enjoyed as a mid-morning or an afternoon snack, or dipped in ice cream for dessert.
Today, I'm sharing two biscotti recipes that are very different. The first, from "The Chocolate Cake Mix Doctor," starts with a chocolate cake mix and calls for butter. The second recipe, from cookiesandcup.com, is more from scratch and uses vegetable oil.
I made the cake mix batch this past weekend, and it was easy and had a great combo of flavors. I loved the crunch of the undipped biscotti, and I loved the white chocolate drizzle. This biscotti is nice to have on hand to grab and go or to sit and savor.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Chocolate biscotti
- 1 plain devil's food cake mix
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 12 cup finely chopped dried sweetened cherries
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Blend all ingredients in large bowl on low speed until well blended, 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer to large, parchment lined baking sheet. With floured hands, shape into rectangle, 14 inches by 4 inches and 1/2 inch thick, mounding slightly higher in the center.
Bake at 350 degrees until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.
With serrated knife, cut into 1-inch thick slices. Carefully turn slices on side, cut side up. Bake 10 more minutes.
Turn oven off and leave biscotti in oven until crisp, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from baking sheet and cool on wire rack 2 hours. Yields 18 biscotti.
Biscotti
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3 1/4 cups flour
- 2/3 cup chopped pecans
On medium speed, mix first 5 ingredients. Add salt and baking powder; mix.
On low speed, add flour and pecans; mix just until combined. Dough will be sticky. Divide in half and form two 15-inch logs.
Bake on parchment-lined baking sheets at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool 15 minutes. Cut into 1-inch thick slices.
Lay slices cut side up on baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes. Flip slices and bake 3 minutes more. Cool on wire rack. Yields 36 biscotti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.