One of my favorite memories from years ago when my daughter, Sarah, was young is Easter sunrise services at Union Chapel Church.
Sarah has never been an early-morning person, so I'm not sure how our attendance was accomplished. But there we were, ready to worship and eat. Maybe the thought of biscuits and gravy worked the magic of a smiling Sarah before the sun came up.
With things different this year for everyone, it's a little more difficult to plan a regular Easter dinner, so let's talk breakfast.
Hopefully you have some eggs on hand because they are usually what makes breakfast breakfast. Fried, scrambled, poached or however they are fixed, eggs look like sunshine on a plate.
Make an omelet with your favorite fillings from cheese and ham to mushrooms and tomatoes, whatever you have on hand. Heat the skillet, add the beaten egg mixture and let it get set, then add extras over half the omelet and fold the omelet in half.
Fancy up those poached eggs by preparing eggs Benedict. Poached egg, cheese sauce, English muffin and ham or Canadian bacon. Sprinkle a simple poached egg on toast with some chives or parsley, and it's like it's donned an Easter bonnet.
Potatoes are also a good addition to a hearty breakfast. Bake some potatoes the night before, store in the fridge, then dice for home fries or shred for hash browns and fry up the next morning.
For some reason, Sarah would never touch a fried or scrambled egg. Still won't. So I'm thinking crepes for her. They are easy to fix with eggs in them, but they don't look like an egg. I've included a basic recipe from Taste of Home.
Also from Taste of Home is a buttermilk pancake recipe. No buttermilk? Add 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice to 1 cup milk and let sit for 10 minutes or simply use milk instead of the buttermilk.
Maybe biscuits and gravy can be on the menu. Hot out of the oven, these are hard to say no to even without anything added on top.
Whatever you plan for Easter, I hope it's special and safe for you and your family.
Easter blessings, and happy eating.
---------------------------------
Crepes
1 1/2 cups milk
4 eggs
1 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
Butter
Beat eggs and milk. Combine flour, sugar and salt, and add to egg mixture. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in 8-inch round nonstick skillet. Pour 2 tablespoons batter in center of skillet. Lift and tilt pan to evenly cover bottom. Cook until it looks dry; turn and cook 15 to 20 seconds longer. Remove to wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, adding butter as needed. When cool, stack with waxed paper or paper towels between. Yields 16.
Drizzle your crepes with warm honey or jelly or fill with fruit and top with whipped cream. Separated by waxed paper, they can be frozen for a couple of months in plastic bags then thawed in the fridge. These are great for dessert too.
French toast and pancakes are other Easter breakfast options that can be made special. Saute some fruit to top the French toast and add some mini chocolate chips or blueberries to the pancake batter.
----------------------------------
Buttermilk pancakes
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs, slightly beaten
2 cups buttermilk
1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
Combine first 5 ingredients. In small bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Pour 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto hot greased griddle. Turn when bubbles appear and cook until golden brown. Yields 12 pancakes.
---------------------------------
Biscuits
2 1/4 cups self-rising flour
4 ounces cold butter, cubed
1 cup cold milk or buttermilk
Cut butter into flour. Add milk and mix just to combine. Scoop onto parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 18 minutes.
