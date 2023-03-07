My father always thought bacon was a separate food group. I believe he thought the same of butter — I don’t ever remember seeing a stick of margarine in the refrigerator.
With all its natural goodness, is it possible to make butter even better? Softened butter can be enhanced with herbs, peppers, garlic, cinnamon, fruits, honey and even bacon.
Then there is brown butter. The Maillard reaction, cooking until the milk solids brown and some of the water evaporates, concentrates the flavor and makes butter better.
Brown butter can boost the flavor of many foods. Mix brown butter with maple syrup and amp up your pancakes, French toast and waffles or use it to fry or scramble eggs.
Roast nuts, veggies or homemade croutons; serve with seafood; drizzle over popcorn and pasta; stir into sauces and mashed potatoes. Try toasting your grilled cheese sandwich using brown butter.
You will want to start with the butter in a light-colored, thick-bottom pan over medium heat. The light-colored pan will let you keep an eye on the brown bits. Stir, whisk or swirl the butter frequently.
Once the butter is melted, foam will form on top. The foam will stop forming, and the brown milk solids will fall to the bottom of the pan. When the specks are light golden brown and there’s a nutty smell from the butter, pour the butter into a heatproof bowl to stop the browning. From brown to burnt happens quickly, so this process takes complete attention.
Store your brown butter in the fridge for up to five days or freeze in ice cube trays for up to three months. Once you see how easy it is to make and how often you will use it, brown butter just may become a staple in your kitchen.
Today we have a sweet and a savory recipe using brown butter. Some recipes call for salted butter and others for unsalted. The cookies are worth the extra effort and the chicken is ready in no time and so pretty when served. The cookie recipe is adapted from ambitiouskitchen.com and the chicken recipe from cookinglight.com.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Chocolate chip cookies
2 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, browned
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cyp sugar
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk, room temperature
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
3/4 cup each semisweet and milk chocolate chips
Sea salt
Mix brown butter and sugars until well combined. Beat in egg, yolk and vanilla. Whisk together dry ingredients and slowly add to wet ingredients. Beat until just combined. Add chips and mix until just combined.
Chill 10 minutes, then form into balls and chill them again for anywhere from 2 to 24 hours.
To bake, place balls 2 inches apart in lined baking sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until just starting to brown. Remove from oven and leave on baking sheet 5 minutes; remove to cooling rack. Yields 24 to 36 cookies.
Chicken breasts with brown butter sauce
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 garlic cloves, sliced
2 cups halved grape tomatoes
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done; remove from skillet and keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining oil, salt, pepper, butter and garlic to drippings. Cook 2 minutes or until butter just starts to brown. Stir in tomatoes; cook 2 minutes. Spoon over chicken. Yields 4 servings.
