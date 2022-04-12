What do you do when you own a bar that serves great food but you can't get people to Galena to enjoy it?
If you are Jeff and Nikole Carney, you get a food truck and take it to the people.
They, along with their nine employees, have made Bacon Me Krazy popular by offering their bacon cheeseburgers at a food truck commonly found at 22nd and Main streets in Joplin. Recently, the former owners of Route 66 Shady Gators in Galena, Kansas, opened up a brick-and-mortar location at Seventh and St. Louis streets.
Because bacon is part of the name and you are adding bacon to your burger, you want to know it's there. It has to be crispy so that it stands out from the beef.
Bacon Me Krazy's bacon is cooked on the grill each morning and it's a two-fer, Jeff said.
"We fry the bacon on the grill every morning," Jeff said. "That gets it crispy, and it also seasons the grill for the burgers."
Some restaurant entrepreneurs start with a food truck until they can develop a customer base for a regular location. That's not the case for the Carneys, who continue to operate both.
While running a food truck and a brick and mortar are obviously different, the cost of each is similar, Jeff said. The brick-and-mortar location is designed for delivery and regular business, while the food truck helps them reach new customers.
"We have as much, if not more, invested in the food truck than we do the building," Jeff said.
Nikole can usually be found at the building while Jeff prefers pulling the truck to places where customers would not usually get to try their wares if they only offered one site, Jeff said.
The food truck also allows the couple to help communities recovering from disasters.
When Mayfield, Kentucky was hit by a devastating tornado last December, the Carneys loaded up the food truck and ended up staying three days and donating more than 4,000 meals. They also started a Gofundme fundraiser for the residents that gifted more than $10,000 to those affected by the disaster.
Locations such as Springfield are favorites for Jeff — he said Springfield and cities like it are very food truck friendly, catering to the trucks, offering food truck parks and fewer restrictions. In Joplin, food truck operations are not permitted to park trucks permanently or overnight anyplace in the city, he said.
The couple are looking forward to possibly another food truck, as well as permanent locations in nearby cities in the future.
Curbside pick up as well as $3 Joplin city limits delivery are available at the Seventh and St. Louis location from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Prepare for a bit of a wait: Jeff said they don't make fast food — everything is made to order for quality. If you are in a rush, you can call them ahead of time. Check out Facebook for the food truck's location, hours and summer specials. No call ins for the truck but you can book them for your next big event. Both locations offer a $10 deal of a 6-ounce bacon cheeseburger, fries and a drink or the same deal for $6.99 with a 3-ounce burger. Check out their other burgers and sides too.
Keeping with the bacon theme, we have many options from which to choose. It is great used in salads, casseroles, pizza, soup and wraps, as well as your favorite appetizers and steaks.
Our first recipe, from Taste of Home, combines two favorites, bacon and crescent rolls. The second recipe is a repeat from Miriam Putnam and it is worth repeating. It's a wonderful salad.
Happy Easter, and happy eating.
Bacon pinwheels
- 3 ounces cream cheese, soft
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 1 tube crescent rolls
- 5 strips bacon, cooked crisp and finely chopped
Mix first 3 ingredients. Unroll dough on lightly floured surface; press perforations to seal. Spread cream cheese mixture over dough; sprinkle with bacon.
Roll up, starting at long side; pinch seam to seal. Using serrated knife, cut into 24 1/2-inch slices. Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 12 to 15 minutes. Yields 24 rolls.
Trees and raisins
- 1 pound bacon, cooked crisp and chopped
- 6 cups chopped broccoli
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 (3 ounce) package sunflower seeds
Mix first 4 ingredients in large bowl.
Combine mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar in small bowl, pour over broccoli and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour Sprinkle with sunflower seeds just before serving. Yields 12 servings
