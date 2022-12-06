The charcuterie board has enjoyed some recent popularity, but it was soon replaced by the butter board.
Sweet or savory, it’s the brainchild of TikTok creator Justine Doiron, who credits Joshua McFaden with the idea. It’s perfect for holiday and football parties.
Quality, room temperature butter was always on our kitchen table. My father insisted the butter be easily spread on the biscuits and bread that he enjoyed with each meal. He was ahead of his time.
Fast forward to today and room temperature butter is spread onto a cutting board or platter, a tablespoonful or two at a time, then dressed up with various toppings. Swirls made in the butter will hold the toppings in place. This presentation is much more picturesque than a stick or tub of butter sitting on the table.
Let the butter come to room temperature after cutting it into cubes or microwave a bowl of water to boiling, pour out the water, dry the bowl and turn it upside down over the butter to soften in a few minutes. Microwaving the butter is not recommended for softening.
Your butter board can be as simple as butter drizzled with honey or more complicated with several toppings and can be changed up according to the menu.
When finishing your butter with your choice of toppings, don’t completely cover the butter. It’s the star of the show and the toppings are there to highlight it. Flaky kosher or sea salt work well. Peppers, cheese, nuts, herbs and seasonings, dried or fresh fruit, garlic, lines of different jams. There are so many toppings for the butter.
Choosing bread to compliment your butter board depends on how it will be served. Hearty, crusty bread is best for swiping the butter and the bread can be cut ahead of time or torn into pieces as it is used.
If you are spreading the butter with a knife, softer bread can be an option. Pita, pretzels, chips and crackers are good options for enjoying the butter.
Today’s first recipe is a simple, basic butter board recipe, the perfect compliment to any dinner. It is adapted from cookthe story.com. The second recipe is as pretty as it is tasty. It is adapted from food network.com.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Butter board with cranberries and pecans
2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or rosemary
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons sea kosher salt
Warm sourdough bread for serving
Stir butter in bowl to make spreadable; layer in swirls on serving board, 2 tablespoons at a time with rubber spatula. Sprinkle berries, nuts and herbs evenly over top of butter. Drizzle with honey and garnish with salt. Yields 16 servings.
Butter board
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/16 teaspoon pepper
1 lemon, zested
1 tablespoon each dried minced garlic, fresh thyme and fresh oregano
1 tablespoon honey
Spread butter on serving board or platter and top with remaining ingredients, Yields 4 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.