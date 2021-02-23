My daughter Sarah is a picky eater. No meat on the bone. No mushrooms. No onion. No eggs. That's just a few of the nos. So I find it interesting that she loves cabbage.
Often when Sarah doesn't feel well, I fix her a big batch of cabbage and potatoes. Boiled in slightly diluted chicken broth and finished off with a generous sprinkling of caraway seeds, it's like our family version of chicken soup.
Other times, when she's feeling better, she gets a skillet of unstuffed cabbage rolls. I brown hamburger or sausage or a combo of both then add chopped cabbage, diced tomatoes, rice and a little tomato sauce or Ro-Tel tomatoes. I put the lid on the skillet and let it simmer until the cabbage is tender — so much easier than rolling the meat in cabbage leaves. For my husband and I, stewed tomatoes, onion and peppers are added. It is even better the next day. Nothing fancy for sure, but it's one of Sarah's favorites.
It is good to remember cabbage is more versatile than only showing up in coleslaw. With more vitamin C than lettuce, cabbage can better withstand heat, making it good for adding to soups, stir fry and casseroles, even if the recipe doesn't call for it. And if it does call for it — who doesn't remember the cabbage soup diet? It is also often preferred if eaten raw.
While green cabbage is the top dog of cabbage, there's little difference in taste between it and red cabbage. Red comes out on top with 10 times more vitamin A and is more colorful when it comes to presentation.
Cabbage is probably the only food in the produce department that doesn't need to be perfect on the outside. While it shouldn't be badly blemished, it should be heavier than it looks because the outside leaves are discarded. Keep a head of cabbage handy and think outside the box when it comes to adding it to dishes. It's a healthy addition worth some thought.
Let's spotlight red cabbage today for a nice coleslaw alternative. This recipe is easily halved if you remember that half of 3/4 of a cup is 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons — or 6 tablespoons. What better place for cabbage than a tangy sloppy Joe? It may be better than lettuce on a sandwich.
Both of these recipes are from Taste of Home.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Red cabbage slaw
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
8 cups shredded red cabbage
In jar with tight-fitting lid, combine all but cabbage; shake well.
Place cabbage in bowl; add dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Yields 10 servings.
Cabbage sloppy Joes
1 pound ground beef
1 1/2 cups finely shredded cabbage
1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
1 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon each white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard
Salt and pepper
Cook first 5 ingredients in skillet until meat is brown and veggies are tender-crisp; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients and simmer 10 minutes. Yields 8 servings.
