Several months ago, I was so sad to see that actress Betty White had died — sad until I realized the internet posting was not true. Betty was very much alive, and I had to start believing that not everything on the internet is true. What a disappointment.
Now that I’m aware of the falsehoods out there, I’m cautious about what I read. So the news that you can improve a cake mix was met with some doubt.
I think you can make a delicious cake from a box if you simply follow the directions. My best cooking or baking tip ever is to beat the batter for the full two or three minutes called for on the box. I set a timer to make sure I don’t skimp on the beating and my cupcakes and cakes are light and moist. Just be sure to not overmix. Set the timer. Also, make sure your eggs are room temperature.
Can that be improved upon? I was told to replace the oil with cooled, melted butter, the water with milk and to add an extra egg. So I did just that to a yellow cake mix. The batter was thicker and velvetlike. The cupcakes were maybe a little more dense but very tasty. The hype just might be true this time, and I will probably continue to substitute the butter for the oil.
The easiest way to transform a cake mix is to make cookies. To the dry cake mix add 1/2 cup vegetable oil and 2 eggs, mix well and bake cookies for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Carrot, cherry chip, strawberry, spice and butter pecan are just a few of the delicious options.
While every store doesn’t carry every cake mix flavor available, there’s always a good selection. Chocolate alone offers several choices from German and milk to devil’s food and chocolate fudge. These are good plain but even better frosted and/or with half a cup of add-ins such as chocolate chips and M&Ms.
To ensure a white cake mix produces a white cake, substitute egg whites for the whole eggs plus an extra egg white and a little extra oil. Replace the water with milk for best results.
Enhancing a chocolate cake mix is simple. In place of all water, add half milk and half fresh brewed coffee. It won’t taste like coffee but there will be a stronger chocolate flavor. If you do add water, make it hot water to give that chocolate a jump start. A teaspoon of vanilla will gently amp up the chocolate flavor, too.
For yellow cake mixes, replace the called-for water with milk and add a teaspoon of vanilla when beating. All of the replacements work best with cake mixes without pudding. Cake mixes can also be the basis for cinnamon rolls, cobbler and banana bread.
For cinnamon lovers, the snickerdoodle cupcakes from myrecipes.com are a sure winner. Frost with cream cheese frosting or add a little cinnamon to your favorite vanilla frosting.
Top the lemon bars with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of lemon zest. These are great for a make-ahead crowd pleaser. This recipe is from Taste of Home.
I have shared the cobbler recipe before but it’s worth a repeat. Apple, cherry, peach, blueberry — they all work well so choose your favorite. The original recipe called for 1 can of pie filling, but I add another one for more fruit.
If you have a big slow cooker, put a strip of foil across the middle and add a can of different fillings on each side for variety. This is great to take for a noon potluck. Fix it in the morning and it’s ready for lunch. Be careful to not drip the lid steam over the top so as to avoid making the crust too moist. A couple of paper towels fitted under the lid will absorb any liquid.
Happy baking and happy eating.
---------------------------------------
Snickerdoodle cupcakes
1 white cake mix
1 cup milk
1/2 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
3 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Beat with electric mixer for 3 minutes on low. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes. Yields 12.
--------------------------------
Lemon angel cake bars
1 angel food cake mix
1 can lemon pie filling
1 cup unsweetened finely shredded coconut
Mix all ingredients and spread into greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Frost then chill at least 4 hours.
-----------------------------------
Slow cooker cobbler
2 cans fruit pie filling
1 yellow cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
Pour pie filling into slow cooker. Mix butter and dry cake mix until crumbly then sprinkle over pie filling. Cover and cook on low 2 to 3 hours.
