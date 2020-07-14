Garold Fullerton gave me my first banking job some 45 years ago, and his wife, Marcella, provided my daughter Sarah's middle name. When Garold's brother, Bud, died last week, his obituary stated the cause of death as TMB. Too many birthdays. I wonder if he, like me, remembered 50 years ago better than yesterday.
With the help of mashed.com, I fondly remember some of these popular cakes:
• 1948-56: chiffon cake. It featured fruit juice, usually orange or lemon.
• 1950: pineapple upside down cake — by far the most popular at our house.
• 1957-1960: German chocolate cake — the creation of a Texas baker.
• 1961-1965: pink champagne cake. Covered in fondant, this cake boasted 3/4 cup of the bubbly.
• 1966: tunnel of fudge — sales of bundt pans went through the roof this year.
• 1967-1991: carrot cake. Once cream cheese frosting was added to this cake, its popularity soared.
• 1972-1973: Sock-It-to-Me cake. Resembling a coffee cake, it showcases a middle layer of brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans. Remember Rowan and Martin?
• 1974: Watergate cake. Pistachio gelatin and food coloring gives this cake its distinctive green color.
• 1975-1977: Jell-O poke cake. The endless combo of cake and Jell-O started with the unlikely lemon cake and lime Jell-O.
• 1978-1983: hummingbird cake — a sheet cake with banana and pineapple said to be sweet enough to attract a hummingbird.
• 1984-1987: Tiramisu. Made with bread or cookies and booze or no booze, it's a coffee flavored cake dusted with espresso.
• 1988: chocolate praline. This 1988 Pillsbury Bake-Off grand prize winner gave new life to a boxed cake mix.
• 1989-1990: funfetti. Thirty years ago, someone put sprinkles in the cake mix instead of just on top of the frosting.
• 1991-1994: chocolate lava cake. With its liquid chocolate center, this cake was fancy yet easy.
• 1995: Viennetta. This ice cream cake was usually bought instead of made.
• 1996-1999: red velvet. Thought to be a gimmick to sell red food coloring, this cake gained popularity thanks to the movie "Steel Magnolias."
• 2000: cupcakes — so popular even today that there are now stores dedicated entirely to cupcakes.
• 2008: cake pops. Baby cakes became the most popular Christmas gift that year.
I don't remember Mom ever making tiramisu or cake pops, but all the others were on the table at least once — and that makes me smile. Think about bringing back some of these desserts for a tasty walk down memory lane.
One recipe that stands the test of time is the Sock-It-to-Me cake from duncanhines.com. It's even good for breakfast. The cookies turn out nicely for so few ingredients and are easy to make with what you have in hand. I suggest adding the vanilla.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Sock-It-to-Me cake
1 yellow cake mix
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup finely chopped pecans
4 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
Mix 2 tablespoons cake mix with brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans; set aside. Mix remaining cake mix with remaining ingredients: beat 4 minutes.
Pour half into greased and floured bundt pan. Sprinkle with streusel; spoon remaining batter on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool in pan 25 minutes before inverting onto serving plate. Yields 18 servings.
Three-ingredient cookies
1 soft stick butter
1/3 cup sugar
1 cup flour, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
Cream butter and sugar 3 minutes. Add half the flour: mix well. Add remaining flour and vanilla and mix well.
Roll into 1-inch balls and bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet before cooling on rack. Yields 18 cookies.
