There are many things I wonder about. For example, why is clothing sized XL and 1X? Aren't they the same thing? Also, where did those confined to the Mayberry jail cells go to the bathroom? Just a couple of things that make me scratch my head.
Canned vegetables are a staple in most homes and don't give me pause. They are convenient because they don't require special storage or preparation to serve. Canned green beans and corn are mainstays.
But what about canned potatoes? Are potatoes meant to come out of a can?
While I prefer home fries made from leftover baked potatoes, I've fried up canned potatoes for breakfast with mixed feelings about the results. Seasoning is key, as is a mixture of hot oil and butter to brown the potatoes. They don't have the usual potato taste, but they are convenient and, as potatoes are my favorite food, I give them a chance, especially when my last couple of bagged potatoes have sprouted.
Some recipes call for using the potatoes without rinsing while others insist that you rinse, rinse, rinse. Your choice. Take more care with the sliced potatoes, because they are softer than the whole ones. It is suggested to slice the whole potatoes if sliced ones are called for in a dish that requires stirring.
Here are some easy ideas for preparing the canned potatoes:
• Add a can of whole potatoes to a pot of green beans and ham.
• Quarter whole potatoes and use as the base for your favorite potato salad.
• Mix 2 cans sliced potatoes with 1/2 cup milk, 2 ounces of Velveeta and salt and pepper then bake until heated and the cheese is melted.
• Fry sliced potatoes in bacon grease.
• Sprinkle with dry ranch dressing mix or seasoned salt and fry.
• Slow roast potatoes with dill, chicken stock and butter.
• Mash the canned potatoes, add bread crumbs and seasonings then fry potato cakes.
• Slice whole potatoes and add to homemade pot pies.
• Toss potatoes with oil and onion soup mix before baking.
While the taste and consistency may be different than a bag of potatoes, canned potatoes eliminate the peeling, slicing and boiling — so there's one less thing about which to wonder.
Today's first recipe, from Taste of Home, can be personalized to your personal herb taste and it's ready in about 10 minutes. The second recipe, from nancy-c.com, makes a tasty side dish. Be sure to get the potatoes nice and crispy.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Skillet potatoes
- 2 cans whole potatoes, drained and halved lengthwise
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon each dried basil, dried thyme, rubbed sage, dried crushed rosemary and garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a large skillet, cook potatoes in butter and oil over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, until browned. Add seasonings and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes. Yields 4 servings.
Easy au gratin
- 3 cans whole potatoes, drained, rinsed and sliced
- 1 tablespoon minced dehydrated onion
- 1 teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder and sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Mix seasonings and toss potatoes in seasonings then pour into a 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Pour cream over potatoes and top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Yields 6 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.