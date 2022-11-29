It’s that time of year when many freezers are boasting new packages of venison. For many families it becomes the main dinner entree most days.
Cooking deer meat should be approached differently than cooking beef. Less marbling means less fat in the venison, which is not a bad thing.
Excess fat on the venison should actually be discarded because it just doesn’t add taste to the meat as does beef fat. This lack of fat means the deer meat is lower in cholesterol and higher in some vitamins, and it begs to not be overcooked.
Different seasonings make for a better flavor. A bay leaf, rosemary, sage and marjoram are good choices.
What most of us call a “gamey” taste is actually just our taste buds not used to the flavor that comes from the deer diet. I always found making sure onion was included in cooking venison toned down that different taste. Too much salt before cooking can dry out the meat.
Because deer are such travelers, all that walking tends to form tough muscles. The same cooking methods apply to venison as they do to beef. Tender cuts can be grilled while tougher cuts should be braised and stewed. Thin cuts should be cooked cold while thicker cuts call for room temperature meat. Cooking to medium rare is best for flavor and tenderness.
Whether cut into steaks or roasts, or ground into burger, venison in the freezer means lots of tasty meals.
Today’s recipes are adapted from foxvalley foodie.com. The longer the steaks marinate the more tender and less gamey they become. Be sure to not overcook.
The meatloaf, with its unusual ingredients such as brown mustard and ground sage, will be a pleasant surprise if prepared according to the ingredient listing. Instead of cooking in a loaf, spread the meat mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and cut the baking time. Or make individual loaves in a muffin tin.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Venison steak
1 1/2 pounds venison steak, cut 1 inch thick
1 batch marinade
Salt and pepper
Marinade:
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 lemon, juiced
3 garlic cloves, minced and smashed
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Remove steaks from packaging and place on paper towel lined plate to absorb liquid. Mix marinade in zip-lock bag or bowl with a lid. Add steaks and be sure all of the meat is coated.
Marinate in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight. Let sit at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes; pat dry with paper towel. Cook on grill or in a skillet, 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Yields 4 servings.
Venison meatloaf
2 pounds ground venison
1 cup breadcrumbs
1 cup beef broth
2 eggs, beaten
2/3 cup grated onion
1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon brown mustard
1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground sage
Glaze:
1/2 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
In large bowl, gently crumble meat into small pieces; sprinkle with breadcrumbs. In separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients and pour over meat. Gently mix with fingers. Do not overwork.
Combine glaze ingredients; spread 2 tablespoons in bottom of loaf pan. Form meatloaf in pan and top with remaining glaze.
Bake 75 minutes at 350 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Yields 6 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.