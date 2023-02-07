I have known David Haffner since high school. We graduated in 1970, so it’s easy to say I have known him for decades.
I knew David was busy with the important commitments he had for many years as CEO of Leggett & Platt, but I did not know David is a master knife maker.
Inspired some 40 years ago by his uncle Denzil McConnell, David took an interest in knife making. He perfected the process over the 30 years since he built his shop equipped with custom equipment he wishes his father could have enjoyed with him. David is able to make the knives from start to finish and even sharpen dull knives back to perfect.
“In speaking with chefs and people in the food industry, I was told they want knives that are simple and hydrophobic,” he said. “Simple lines, clean and water-resistant.”
Boasting stainless steel blades, German silver and G-10, a high-pressure fiberglass, his knives are balanced and almost too stunning to use.
Spending 10 to 15 hours making most knives and investing up to 30 to 40 hours for a more intricate inlaid or detailed carved handle, David makes knives that are very sharp, as they should be. “I still have all 10 fingers, but there are scars all over my fingers and hands,” David said.
David can do some serious name-dropping when it comes to the very famous people in possession of one of his knives. Becoming good friends with actor Liam Neeson has led to David’s knives being created when a film has wrapped, as well as when there’s a Jimmy Kimmel retreat invitation.
Three special knives were made for the latter. David carved a rainbow trout on the handle of Liam’s knife and carved dry flies on the handles of the knives for Kimmell and himself.
Jason Aldean, Toby Keith and Hank Williams, Jr. are a few of many country music greats familiar with David’s handiwork. NASCAR’S Jaime McMurray and Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris are also in David’s circle of friends.
I can now claim to be the proud owner of a Haffner custom knife, learning some knife lore along the way. A knife is not to be given as a gift, and if not paid for, it can cut a friendship. Give the maker a coin and you share good fortune.
I hunted down a 1970 penny to commemorate our high school graduation and David will put my initials on it, document the year and add the penny to his collection. I will use my chef’s knife with the Carthage blue handle often and treasure this wonderful cutlery for years to come.
This coming week is a big deal on two fronts and I have food advice for both celebrations. For the Super Bowl, get out the slow cookers. For Valentine’s Day, make reservations.
The Finleys and the Saferites are looking forward to enjoying The Duke Mason Band at Granny Shaffers on Feb. 14. Good food, good music, good friends.
Today’s first recipe is adapted from plainchicken.com. Serve in taco shells or on tortillas with your favorite taco toppings. The little smokies, adapted from “Fix-It and Forget-It,” are great for serving a large crowd and could not be much easier. Both are good Super Bowl slow cooker dishes.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Cool ranch chicken tacos
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 packet taco seasoning
1 packet ranch dressing mix
1/2 cup chicken broth
Place chicken in slow cooker; sprinkle with seasonings and pour broth into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours. Shred. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
Super Bowl little smokies
3 (1-pound) packages little smokies
1 (8-ounce) bottle Catalina dressing
Splash of liquid smoke
Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 2 hours. Yields 12 servings.
