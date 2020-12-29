This has been a year many want to forget but one that will be talked about for generations.
A lot of us are hoping 2021 brings better times. I doubt Jan. 1 will be the magic change-all day, but hopefully we can get back to more normal times soon.
New Year's Eve will find us with the Saferites at Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre for the murder mystery "The Curse of the Hopeless Diamond." I always look forward to this fun evening. There is no dinner this time, but the theater does a great job of social distancing — and there will be snacks.
Snacks are a big part of New Year's Eve, whether there is a big party or a small family celebration. Get sleepy around 10 or 11? Grab a handful of Chex mix or a couple of chocolate chip cookies to ward off that drowsy feeling.
Frozen meatballs are so versatile they are the perfect party treat. They are filling and easy: Use a bottle of sweet-and-sour sauce and pineapple tidbits or barbecue sauce, and you will need lots of toothpicks for serving. Don't forget that grape jelly added to the barbecue sauce will up the flavor. Lit'l Smokies are also toothpick-friendly snacks.
Chips and dip are easy, especially when you buy a carton of French onion dip. I have never seen an untouched serving of this dip if it is sitting by some chips. My favorite dip is a jar of Harry and David pepper and onion relish mixed with cream cheese, but just about any dip makes me smile. Most dips can be made ahead and may, in fact, benefit from some chill time.
Fondue is fun for all ages. Whether cheesy or chocolate, a variety of dippers means something for everyone. Kept warm in a slow cooker, fondue stays ready for hours.
Make a big batch of popcorn and pick your toppings. Sprinkle with ranch dressing mix or Parmesan cheese or mix in some dry roasted peanuts and M&Ms.
Quesadillas are easy and, cut into bite-size pieces, go a long way. Pigs in a blanket make snack time seem more like dinner, and cheese balls and crackers go great together. If you decide to ring in the year quietly or with a bang, snacks can make it better.
That Joplin Woman was always big on black-eyed peas for New Year's Day. I'm not a fan, but she always mixed them with some ham and Ro-tel for more of a soup and they weren't terrible. Good luck for 2021 from eating them isn't guaranteed, but it can't hurt trying.
For your New Year's Day serving of black-eyed peas, try the Mississippi caviar. Make it ahead and enjoy with tortilla chips.
We remember the cheese ball with cream cheese, green onions and Worcestershire sauce rolled in dried beef, and here's the dried beef served a little differently. You can omit the pickle if you choose, but the pickle really makes the roll-up. The recipes are from "Quick Hors d'Oeuvres."
Happy New Year, and happy eating.
Mississippi caviar
3 (16-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
1 green pepper, diced
1 onion, diced
10 jalapenos, diced
1 (3-ounce) jar pimento
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 (8-ounce) bottle herb and spice Italian dressing
Mix all ingredients and chill at least overnight. Serves 30.
Dried beef roll-ups
1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese with chives, softened
1 to 2 teaspoons milk
Thin dill pickle slices
1 (8-ounce) package dried beef
Blend cream cheese and milk. Spread each piece of beef with cream cheese mixture and place in stacks of three. Place a pickle on edge and roll up. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. Serves 8 to 10.
