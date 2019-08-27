Asparagus that's on sale isn't always a bargain. Hold that thought, and I will tell you why today.
While in Hollywood for a two-week California vacation to visit her cousin, pretty Carol Lou Clark was one of 300 hopefuls who auditioned at central casting for a movie spot. Being chosen as one of only five from all those dancers was Carol's big break that led to a 20th Century Fox contract and dancing in the chorus of "There's No Business Like Show Business," which starred Marilyn Monroe, Ethel Merman and Donald O'Connor.
Carol returned home for a two-week visit and, like Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," decided there's no place like home. It was our local good fortune that she did not return to Hollywood, instead becoming our beloved Carol Parker.
In 1974, Virginia Hickey owned the local television station and was featured on-air with "Virginia's News and Views." Ready to no longer appear on television, Virginia had spent a year or so seeking her replacement. Virginia was out of town when Carol called the station and left her name as interested in the position. Carol had been doing some modeling and had been interviewed by Virginia, so when she returned to town, Virginia scheduled a meeting with Carol and hired her on the spot at that meeting.
If anyone famous came to town or appeared in Branson, Carol interviewed them. Bob Hope, Dino, Tony Orlando, Porter Waggoner, Al Roker, The Osmonds, The Lennon Sisters, Mel Tillis, Buzz Aldrin, Willie Nelson, Dennis Weaver, Willard Scott and Lowell Davis, to name a few. She singlehandedly built up the Branson interviews and showcased the entertainers and Silver Dollar City, forging lifelong friendships.
Her favorite person to interview was Andy Williams. They became such good friends that Carol was invited to his funeral.
Almost 45 years on television has seen Carol appearing under several different show titles. Her first half-hour show was with Ted Easley, and she spent 15 minutes on "Leave It To Carol." She hosted "The Carol Parker Show" every day, then on Tuesdays did serious interviewing on "Perspective." There's been "Cooking With Carol" and "Tasty Tuesday," where Carol featured local food enthusiasts, me included. We all became friends with Carol.
One of Carol's most popular guests was her late husband, Jack Parker. He appeared, apron and all, giving the impression he had prepared the food. He really never cooked, but they made a great pair on and off screen.
The four and a half decades in local entertainment brought many treasured colleagues. One special friendship formed with news anchor Jim Jackson. Carol worked with Jim longer than she did with anyone else at the station, and they are forever friends.
Now for the not-so-bargain asparagus: While grocery shopping this past April, Carol saw fresh asparagus on sale, so she picked up a bundle.
As she was unloading her groceries from the garage to the kitchen, the asparagus, unbeknownst to Carol, dropped to the floor. She tripped over the asparagus, fell and broke her hip.
After surgery and rehab, Carol is now happily ensconced at Wildwood Senior Living and busier than ever, keeping very active with her many friends and activities. You have to almost make an appointment so she can squeeze you into her schedule.
Carol will no longer look at or eat asparagus. But she does enjoy delicious meals in the dining room on the first floor of her building. I joined her and her lovely friends for lunch last week, and chef Jim Villa served up delicious pork Marsala and all the trimmings.
With four pages of options from which to choose, it's like fine dining at it's best. Our table was treated to a platter of warm pastries for dessert. I could easily get used to that. I made new friends that day and visited with some I hadn't seen for some time. Enjoyed the food and the company.
The broken hip this year brought her many years in the public eye to an end, but Carol looks back fondly on all the interviews, Branson trips and commercials she was able to do during her long career. Her books of pictures, memorabilia and newspaper articles are reminders of all she accomplished and why everyone knows and loves Carol Parker.
Carol published three cookbooks that contained many recipes from her television guests. One book included recipes submitted to the 1986 Carol Parker Cook-Off. The celebrity judges deemed Jean Wiggins, of Oswego, Kansas, the grand prize winner with her brisket dish. Rhubarb pudding, submitted by Fred Smith, of Buena Vista, Arkansas, was good enough to be a finalist. Happy eating.
Barbecued brisket
4 1/2 pounds fresh boneless brisket
2 medium onions, quartered
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 bay leaves
2 cups ketchup
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons liquid smoke
2 teaspoons celery salt
1 teaspoon chili powder
Four hours before serving: In covered kettle over high heat, heat to boiling the brisket, onion, garlic and enough water to cover. Simmer over low heat 2 1/2 to 3 hours until tender.
In medium saucepan over medium heat, combine ketchup, 1 cup water, and remaining ingredients; heat to boiling. Drain meat. Place in foil lined shallow baking pan. Brush with ketchup mixture.
Bake 45 minutes at 325 degrees, basting occasionally. Over medium heat, heat remaining ketchup mixture and serve with meat. Serves 10 to 12.
Rhubarb pudding
8 slices bread, toasted and crusts trimmed
1 1/2 cups milk
1/4 cup butter
5 eggs, slightly beaten
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups finely diced rhubarb
1/2 cup brown sugar
Cut bread into 1/2-inch cubes and put in 1 1/2-quart casserole. In saucepan, scald milk and melt butter. Pour over toasted bread. Let stand 15 minutes.
Combine eggs, sugar cinnamon, salt and rhubarb. Stir into bread mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar and bake 45 to 60 minutes at 300 degrees. Serve with milk, half-and-half or cream.
