My one and only attempt to make pie crust some 40 years ago ended with the server literally using two hands and a big butcher knife to try to cut it.
I don't think she was ever able to remove a piece of the pie. I never claimed that pie, leaving the filled pie plate on the counter so there would be no clue as to the owner.
There are many pie crust recipes advertised as no-fail. I have often thought it time to give pie crust another try, but instead I go for the frozen crust or the complete frozen pie.
What better time to talk pie than February? Especially cherry pie. We all know the legend of George Washington and the cherry tree. Armed with his new hatchet, 6-year-old George hacked the young tree so badly it died. He confessed when confronted by his father, who welcomed the lad with open arms because of his honesty.
True or not, we associate the familiar lattice-topped cherry pie with George Washington's February birthday. Did George eat a lot of cherry pie? Possibly, because pie, made using lard and flour, was less expensive to make than cake and turned out better from baking in the hearth ovens.
Fresh. Canned. Frozen. Dried. Choose what works best for your recipe. Fresh bing cherries are what we find most often in the store but are seasonal. They are perfect for snacking if you don't mind the pits.
Canned cherries, usually packed in water, will usually need to be drained and dried for best results. Frozen cherries can be thawed and drained and the juice used for flavoring other dishes or drinks. Dried cherries are great for winter baking or sprinkled on a salad. Choose sweet or tart, depending on your preference. Besides great taste, you'll get some health benefits too.
I would be remiss if I failed to mention canned cherry pie filling. Who hasn't relied on Wilderness for filling or topping desserts? Not a bad item to keep handy in the pantry — it's a favorite of many.
Let's not wait until Thanksgiving to talk turkey. Dried cherries make this turkey breast a festive February dish. It isn't really stuffed in the usual sense: The stuffing is instead layered between slices for perfect servings. This recipe is from "I Can Make That in My Slow Cooker."
For a February cherry dessert, the clafouti is not only easy but its name is fun to say. Choose sweet cherries or a mixture of sweet and tart for this custardlike treat. Use frozen berries if fresh aren't available. This dessert is best served soon after baking. The recipe is from "Homestyle Family Favorites."
Stay warm, and happy eating.
Turkey with pecan-cherry stuffing
1 (3- to 4-pound) fresh or thawed frozen turkey breast, skin removed
2 cups cooked rice
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup dried cherries or cranberries
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/4 cup peach or apricot preserves
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Cut slices 3/4 of way through turkey, 1 inch apart. Combine rice, pecans, cherries and poultry seasoning; stuff between slices of turkey. If necessary, skewer to hold turkey together.
Place in slow cooker; cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours on low or until thickest part registers 170 degrees on meat thermometer. Stir together preserves and Worcestershire sauce; spoon over turkey. Turn off heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Yields 8 servings.
Cherry clafouti
3 1/2 cups cherries, pitted
1/4 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
4 eggs plus 1 egg yolk
1 cup milk
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Evenly spread cherries in lightly buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In small bowl, mix flour and sugar.
In large bowl, whisk eggs and yolk; whisk in milk and cream. Beat in flour mixture. Add vanilla and stir. Pour evenly over cherries.
Bake at 375 degrees until slightly puffed and browned, about 35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Yields 10 servings.
