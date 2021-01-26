Chocolate. Cake. These two words are great apart, but put them together and you have, well, chocolate cake. Let's celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with arguably the best cake on the planet.
Just checking the cake mix boxes in the grocery aisles gives you some idea of the popularity of chocolate cake. Chocolate fudge. Milk chocolate. Dark chocolate. Devil's food. They are all good choices, but it's hard to pass up the triple chocolate fudge. That name means serious chocolate in your future.
We can't forget German chocolate. Did you know it's from Texas, not Germany? Thank Samuel German for his 1852 development of this flavor that's not as strong as unsweetened cocoa and sweeter than semisweet. Then, in 1957, the first German chocolate cake recipe appeared, and it was an instant hit. Topped with the pecan coconut frosting and sporting a lighter chocolate color, you know at first glance it's German chocolate.
We sometimes forget that red velvet is actually a chocolate cake turned red by the chemical reaction of the cocoa and buttermilk acid. Of course, a bottle of red food coloring might also have something to do with the color.
As someone who doesn't favor the taste or smell of coffee, the thought of adding it to a chocolate cake seems like a disaster waiting to happen. Wrong. Sprinkle a little espresso powder into the batter or substitute a tablespoon or two of brewed coffee for the same amount of one of the liquid ingredients. It enhances the chocolate flavor without giving you that mocha flavor you might not want.
Most recipes call for brewed coffee, but strong instant works fine for those of us without a coffee maker. Shaking your head in disbelief, aren't you, that I am minus a coffee maker?
Take time today to enjoy some chocolate cake. It can be homemade or store bought. Even a Hostess cupcake can cure that chocolate cake fix. This is a great day to celebrate.
Who better to turn to for chocolate cake than the Cake Mix Doctor? "Chocolate from the Cake Mix Doctor" is full of delicious options. Ramp up both of these box mixes with buttermilk and frost with traditional German chocolate and cream cheese frosting for family or celebrations.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
-------------
German chocolate cake
- 1 German chocolate cake mix
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Blend all ingredients 1 minute on low. Beat 2 minutes on medium. Pour into 2 9-inch greased and floured pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 32 to 34 minutes or until they spring back when lightly pressed. Cool in pans on wire rack for 10 minutes; invert on a rack then to another rack so cakes are right side up. Cool completely.
Yields 16 servings.
-------------
Debbie's dazzling red velvet cake
- 1 white cake mix with pudding
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 eggs
- 2 (1-ounce) bottles red food coloring
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Blend all ingredients 1 minute on low. Beat 2 minutes on medium. Pour into 2 9-inch sprayed and floured pans.
Bake at 350 degrees 28 to 30 minutes or until they spring back when lightly pressed. Cool in pans on wire rack for 10 minutes; invert on a rack then to another rack so cakes are right side up. Cool completely.
Yields 16 servings.
