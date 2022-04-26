Caution is advised if you are looking forward to celebrating national Truffles Day on Monday.
Choosing to celebrate the edible fungus can cost you from $300 up to more than $4,000 per pound, making it pound for pound one of the world’s most expensive foods.
Choosing to celebrate the chocolate bonbon is far less expensive and more to the taste of the majority. The candy is actually the focus of the holiday.
Believed to have been first created by accident in 1895, chocolate truffles are so named because of its resemblance to the mushroom-like delicacy. While they will all look the same, the better the chocolate, the better the truffle.
Truffles are readily available in the candy aisle, but while they sound fancy, they are surprisingly easy to make. Mix a few ingredients together, chill it, roll it into a ball and dip in chocolate.
You can also go another step by rolling the truffle in coconut, chopped nuts, chopped peppermint, crushed cookies, confectioners’ sugar, chopped pretzels or the traditional cocoa powder. Make a pretty party platter by rolling the truffles in various colored sprinkles.
A small cookie scoop gives you uniform amounts for forming the well-known round truffles. But, if you are short on time, chill the mixture in a parchment-lined, square baking dish and serve cut into squares. They can still be dipped and coated. It’s a different shape, but the same great chocolate taste.
Our first two recipes from Taste of Home are perfect for Mother’s Day. They are so special, but so easy to make. Allow time for chilling.
You can use stemless cherries, but the truffles won’t be as dramatic looking, The spreadable fruit packs more strawberry flavor than jam, and you will love it later on your toast.
The last recipe, from allrecipes.com, is a good basic start for truffle making. Roll this big batch of finished product in your favorite coating.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Cherry chocolate truffles
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons sugar
4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
1 (8-ounce) jar maraschino cherries with stems, drained
Coating
6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons shortening
In a small saucepan, bring first 3 ingredients to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate until melted. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or until easy to handle.
Pat cherries dry with paper towels until very dry. Shape 1 teaspoonful of chocolate mixture around each cherry, forming a ball. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours until firm.
For coating, melt chips and shortening in microwave until smooth. Dip cherries to coat; allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper and allow to set. Yields 2 dozen.
Strawberry chocolate truffles
4 (7-ounce) milk chocolate bars
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup strawberry spreadable fruit
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 1/4 cups chopped toasted almonds
Chop chocolate into small pieces.
Bring cream just to a boil; pour over chocolate and let sit 5 minutes; stir to melt.
Stir in fruit spread and vanilla. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Chill 3 hours or until firm.
Shape into 1-inch balls; roll in almonds. Yields 3 1/2 dozen.
Easy truffles
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 cups semisweet chocolate chips, melted
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
Beat cream cheese. Gradually add sugar. Stir in chocolate, vanilla till streaks are gone. Chill 1 hour. Roll into 1-inch balls. Yields 5 dozen.
