Of all the annual holidays, Christmas is the one where traditions play the biggest part. This year will test those traditions for most of us, however.
Traditions are wonderful but can also bring a little hurt. My parents always hosted Christmas breakfast, always with the same menu. One year, we had the required hash browns, except they turned green. Each year after that, we remembered the holiday look of the potatoes.
Sometimes there was gravy that wouldn't get thick and fights over the bacon. I remember the laughter and love with smiles and a little regret that it will never be the same.
While Mom grudgingly decorated a Christmas tree, That Joplin Woman went all out, bringing Christmas to every room. Decorations were each carefully wrapped in individual packages and marked with the location they were to be placed next year.
Christmas lunch was always wonderful with family and her gravy. I miss enjoying her great cooking, traditional coffee cake and festive home.
If a big breakfast is part of your Christmas morning, I find make-ahead meals and slow cookers can come to the rescue.
• Bacon and sausage are cooked ahead of time, as is the gravy, and put in slow cookers.
• Red potatoes are boiled the day before for home fries.
• French toast is made ahead, wrapped in foil then put in a slow cooker while the syrup is heated in the smallest slow cooker. Biscuits can also be kept warm this way.
• Last-minute scrambled eggs and stirring the potatoes and we are ready to eat.
I wish I had helped Mom and Tiny more with all the preparations because they didn't have slow cookers to help with early prep. They worked hard to make traditions for us, and I'm grateful.
A group of kids were shown a "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" movie. When asked what they took from the viewing, one young man told how it's like humans. People make fun of someone and don't want to be his friend until they need or want something from him. The wisdom of children. May our Christmas spirit be one of kindness.
Today's recipe is for a Christmas snack made meaningful with each ingredient, especially when mixing.
Christmas blessings, and happy eating.
----------------
Christmas Blessings Mix
- Bugles: trumpet-shaped to proclaim peace on earth, goodwill to men.
- Pretzels: a symbol of a mother's loving arms as Mary wrapped Jesus in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger.
- Red and green M&Ms: red to symbolize the love of God who sent his son for our eternal life, which is represented by the green of an evergreen.
- Candy canes: shaped in a J for Jesus and as a shepherd's crook.
- Hershey Kisses: the love of family and friends that sweetens our lives.
Mix well with a handful of patience, a cup of understanding, a dash of laughter, equal parts of joy and hope and serve with a ton of love.
