"Let your light shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven."
— Matthew 5:16.
In November 2018, pastor Dustin Ledford, with Carthage Nazarene Church since 2006, felt the need for an outreach to show love to local senior citizens by being the hands and feet of Jesus to do for those who have done so much.
The first lunch quickly took shape and by January of the next year, 139 seniors were being served Dustin's famous lasagna accompanied by entertainment. His vision brought about the popular Lunch 'N Laugh, now serving almost 250 seniors monthly.
Susan Wendleton, who serves the church in her Connection Care position, is an integral part of the monthly outreach program. She feels "each lunch scratches an itch by providing good medicine of fellowship and encouragement."
Planning the menu with Stephanie Whitehead, Wendleton uses a spreadsheet of recipes to figure serving and grocery amounts for Tuesday shopping. On Wednesday, Wendleton and several valuable church volunteers can be found in the kitchen doing all possible preparations. Dustin's father can often be found doing that thankless job of dicing onions.
Organizers require an RSVP to ensure enough seats, settings and portions, but checking the names off the RSVP list is also about putting a face with the name. Usually held the fourth Wednesday of the month, payment is donations by the seniors to help offset the costs of food and entertainment.
Because the monthly get-together may be someone's only touch with a church, going the extra mile to serve well and following the Matthew 5:16 life verse is reflected in the warm welcome, real plates and silverware, decorated tables, live entertainment, birthday candy bars and door prizes.
Concentrating on the lunch and laughter, to go orders are not available. It's about breaking bread together with entrees single and couple seniors might not prepare for themselves. With people from 50 to 101 years old, some seniors come alone and may sit at a table with lifelong friends or with someone who might become a fast friend. Food and fellowship work well for both.
Besides the volunteers who help with preparation, serving, setup and cleanup must also be done. Thankfully, not only do church members volunteer, several local homeschooled families are willing to help. Assistance also frequently comes in the form of Carthage High School culinary arts students.
Unable to meet during the COVID-19 shutdown from March 2020 to September 2021, the church continued its outreach by offering monthly take-and-bake dinners for 63 teacher families to encourage them during that difficult time with drive-thru pickup and a prayer. That encouragement has continued with random treats such as cinnamon rolls to start the teaching day. COVID-19 also meant reaching out to the Lunch 'N Laugh regulars by phone and email when the lunches were canceled.
Now back in full swing, each month sees Lunch 'N Laugh continue to grow in impact for local seniors and is hopefully something to look forward to for a long time to come. Check out the Carthage Nazarene Facebook page or call 417-358-4265 for information or to make reservations.
Look at Dustin's recipe for lasagna and you can see why it is a crowd favorite, as is the pistachio cake. The lasagna reflects going the extra mile with three meats and egg mixed with the cottage cheese. And those few drops of green food coloring make the cake as pretty as it is tasty.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Pastor Dustin's famous lasagna
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound Italian sausage
- 1 pound sausage
- 2 (24-ounce) jars spaghetti sauce
- 1 package oven ready lasagna noodles
- 1 (24-ounce) carton cottage cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 3/4 pounds shredded Mozzarella cheese
Brown meat.
Spread thin layer of sauce in bottom of sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add remaining spaghetti sauce, and 3/4 cup water per sauce jar to rinse each jar, to the meat. Top thin sauce layer with 1/3 each of noodles, meat sauce, cottage cheese (with egg added and mixed well) and mozzarella. Repeat two times.
Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until bubbly hot. Yields 18 servings about 3-by-3 1/4 inches or 24 servings about 3-by-2 1/2 inches each.
Pistachio cake
- 1 white cake mix
- 1 package pistachio pudding mix
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup oil
- 1 cup milk
Icing
- 1 package pistachio pudding mix
- 1/2 cup milk
- 8 ounces whipped topping
- Few drops of green food coloring
Combine cake mix and dry pudding. Add eggs, oil and milk; stir until combined. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool and frost.
To make the icing: Place dry pudding mix in bowl; add milk. Stir in whipped topping and add food coloring.
Yields 15 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.