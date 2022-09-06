I made a quick trip to a nearby store for heavy cream and I came up empty handed.
Not wanting to travel farther in my quest, I settled for a bottle of coffee creamer. While it didn’t make a noticeable difference in my dessert, coffee creamer is better suited as a milk substitute.
I’m not a coffee drinker, so the thought of having creamer in the fridge never crossed my mind. Come to find out, it comes in handy substituting for a portion, not all, of the milk called for in recipes. While French vanilla is the most popular flavor, seasonal pumpkin and peppermint, as well as other options, can dress up lots of food. Hazelnut and caramel are versatile too.
Flavoring your hot chocolate with flavored coffee creamer takes off the chill. Whisk a little coffee creamer into your cream soup just before serving, add some to your pancake and waffle batter, flavor your oatmeal with a splash, use in smoothies and shakes, stir a dab into your cake frosting and mashed potatoes and change the flavor of baked desserts.
While most creamers are lactose free, most are still made with protein derived from milk, so care should be taken in choosing one — reading the label and ingredients are important. Whether powder or liquid, there are fat free, nondairy, almond milk, sugar free, organic and other choices to make. Some are thinner than others and some are simply more flavorful.
It may take a trial and error time to find the right amount and taste to meet you preferences, but it’s good to know that coffee creamer can make more than just coffee taste better.
Today’s first recipe, adapted from cheatsheet.com, can use caramel coffee creamer instead of French vanilla and the second recipe, adapted from homemadehoopla.com, can be made festive with pumpkin or other flavors of creamer. Both are great for breakfast and can be holiday flavored.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Sweet cream vanilla coffee cake
1 cup all purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 egg
1/2 cup French vanilla coffee creamer
1/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
3 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Glaze:
2 teaspoons French vanilla coffee creamer
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
Whisk together dry cake ingredients. In small bowl. whisk together remaining ingredients.
Add wet to dry, using a rubber spatula to just combine. Pour into sprayed, 8-inch square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until center springs back. Cool on rack 30 minutes.
Make the glaze: Place creamer in small bowl; slowly whisk in confectioners’ sugar. Drizzle over cake.
Yields 9 servings.
Coffee creamer French toast casserole
6 eggs
1 cup French vanilla coffee creamer
1 cup milk
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 pound French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
Unsalted butter for greasing pan
Crumble topping
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup soft unsalted butter
Add bread in even layer to 9-by-12-inch baking dish greased with unsalted butter.
Mix casserole ingredients; slowly pour over bread cubes. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or overnight. Bring to room temperature 15 minutes before baking.
In small bowl combine first 4 crumble ingredients; mix thoroughly with a fork. Add butter and use fork to press into dry ingredients until crumbly; pour over casserole. Bake at 350 degrees 35 to 45 minutes until top is browned.
Yields 8 servings.
