Let's think green. Next week we celebrate St. Patrick's Day and embrace all the traditions of the day.
Your nod to green can be as simple as a little food coloring added to sugar cookies, cakes and pancakes. Make mini cupcakes, add green to the icing, set three of the cupcakes together in a circle, cut another cupcake in half and place it between two of the other three as a stem to form an awesome shamrock.
Color can also be added to a trifle for a pretty green and white striped bowl of yummy. Soften some vanilla ice cream, then swirl or stir in green food coloring, refreeze and serve with some mint brownies. Or simply buy some lime sherbet for an easy dessert. Scoop it into bowls or use it for a shake.
Spinach dip naturally fits the theme, and a little green coloring to a cream cheese dip makes a pretty appetizer. Cabbage rolls would set the tone as well as potato pancakes made simple with frozen shredded hash browns.
How about traditional St. Patrick's Day food? The food most associated with the March holiday is corned beef brisket. Irish immigrants substituted corned beef for traditional Irish bacon to save money, and the switch stuck. Surprisingly, President Abraham Lincoln served it with potatoes for his inaugural luncheon March 4, 1861.
Irish soda bread is another familiar fare. First made with flour, baking soda, salt and sour milk, it now usually contains sugar and raisins.
A full Irish breakfast will maybe last you all day because it calls for bacon, sausage, eggs, fadge (Irish pot bread), or boxty (Irish griddle cakes, eggs, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes and soda bread). It's perfect for when you want to "fill ’er up."
Dublin coddle is a one-pot meal that boasts sausage, bacon and ham that is usually enjoyed later in the week with leftovers, and shepherd's pie serves up meat and veggies topped with potatoes instead of crust.
Colcannon is often served along side the brisket. Cabbage and potatoes make this the perfect accompaniment.
Irish stew or potato soup may be your celebration choices, as well as a Reuben sandwich or a salad with green goddess dressing. St. Patrick's Day offers lots of delicious choices for this once a year celebration.
There's nothing easier than corned beef in a slow cooker. I've used this method for several years, and I'm never disappointed. If you have a smaller slow cooker or want to make a bigger brisket, cook with the carrots and boil the potatoes and cabbage separately in 1/2 water and 1/2 chicken broth with a sprinkling of caraway seeds. Not a fan of corned beef brisket? The potato bowls are a hit any day.
Use that leftover brisket for corned beef hash. If you do the usual veggies with your brisket, you can use them to make a delicious breakfast. Heat the hash until slightly browned in a skillet and serve with a couple of eggs. Makes me rethink that third helping to ensure leftovers.
Happy St. Patrick's Day, and happy eating.
-----------------------------------------------
Slow cooker corned beef
1 medium yellow onion, quartered
3 large carrots, cut into thirds
2 stalks celery, cut into thirds
1/2 pound baby potatoes, halved
1 (2- to 3-pound) corned beef brisket with pickling spices
Kosher salt
Pepper
3 sprigs thyme
2 bay leaves
1/2 head green cabbage, cut into large wedges
Place first 4 ingredients in slow cooker; place beef on top of vegetables and season with salt, pepper and pickling spices. Scatter thyme and bay leaves over top. Add water to almost cover meat. Cover and cook on high 4 to 4 1/2 hours, until meat is tender. Add cabbage. Cover and cook on high 45 minutes to 1 hour until cabbage is tender. Yields 6 servings.
-------------------------------------
Shepherd's pie potato bowls
4 large russet potatoes
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup sour cream
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
1 small carrot, chopped
12 ounces ground beef
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/3 cup frozen peas, thawed
Prick potatoes with a fork and cook in microwave or oven until tender. Let cool slightly.
Cut a 1/4-inch-thick slice off potato top. Scoop out flesh into medium bowl and mash with milk, sour cream, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1 teaspoon salt using potato masher or fork. Fold in chives. Put potato bowls on baking sheet.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned. Add beef and cook through. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 cup water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until beef and carrots are coated in sauce, about 1 minute. Stir in peas until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.
Spoon beef mixture into potato bowls. Spoon potatoes over beef. Bake at 400 degrees until heated through and browned on top, about 15 minutes. Cut remaining 1 tablespoon butter into 4 slices and top each potato with 1. Yields 4 servings.
--------------------------------------
Corned beef hash
2 cups boiled potatoes, roughly chopped
2 cups diced cooked corn beef brisket
1/4 cup beef cooking liquid or chicken broth
1/2 medium onion, grated
1/2 clove garlic, mashed
1 tablespoon mustard
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
Pinch nutmeg
Pepper
In large bowl, mash 1 cup potatoes with a fork. Add remaining ingredients; season well with pepper and mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight. Yields 4 servings.
