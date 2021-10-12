Growing up, my sister Sue and I learned early on that any cuts or scrapes we encountered were going to be treated with Avon antiseptic cream.
As we grew older, an aspirin was added to the prescription list of Dr. Mom. Somehow, with the addition of comforting words, we quickly healed from whatever ailed us with one or the other. It was somehow comforting knowing that antiseptic cream was in the bathroom medicine cabinet.
Often we get a little comfort from food, and the food that comforts us is different for each of us. To me, comfort food is some of the dishes I remember my mother cooking. Vegetable soup made from leftover roast. Meatloaf I just can’t duplicate. Chicken pot pie with a canned biscuit topping instead of crust.
What gave me comfort was that the taste brought a smile to my face and knowing my mother had spent time fixing a meal that I looked forward to and enjoyed. It was like a big hug from her and made great memories.
Comfort food is usually sentimental, like being wrapped in your favorite warm blanket and rocking in a cozy chair. It is also often high in calories, fixed in a big pot or baking dish and worth every calorie.
When the internet tells us that healthy comfort food is black bean sweet potato enchiladas and Thai red curry with vegetables, I believe I would miss the calories. A Harris poll of more than 2,000 adults revealed that their No. 1 comfort food is pizza. It won by a landslide over the second place winner, chocolate.
My mother’s go-to comfort food for a sick child was a bowl of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup. It was served during illness and, just to be on the safe side, up to the point of almost back to 100 percent, apparently in the hopes of avoiding a relapse.
It is possible that sometimes the choice of comfort food can help the healing process, whether physical or emotional. It can also make a good day great.
I hope you have fond memories of comfort foods that make you smile today. They are nice to enjoy even in good times when you might just need a little hug.
Today’s recipe for chicken pot pie is adapted from iheartrecipes.com to make it as close to my mother’s as possible because it uses canned mixed vegetables instead of frozen veggies. I believe she used cornstarch-thickened chicken stock instead of soup, but the soup is easier.
Rotisserie or leftover roasted chicken are real time savers. One step Mom always said is imperative is to be sure that the chicken mixture is very hot before topping with the biscuit and placing into the hot oven.
While visiting with Shannon Bruffett on the radio last month, we talked about not wanting to buy one ingredient for a one-time use and Dijon mustard falls into that category. Shannon shared a recipe she had used for a quick substitute with good results. It’s a good recipe to keep on hand and is best made a little ahead of time.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chicken pot pie
3 cups cooked shredded chicken
1/3 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
2 (10.5 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
30 ounces canned mixed vegetables, drained
16 canned biscuits
Combine all ingredients except biscuits in a large pan; heat on the stove. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; top with biscuits. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Yields 6 servings.
Dijon mustard substitute
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon water
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
Pinch of sugar
Mix all ingredients; chill. Yields 2 tablespoons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.