I aspire to be more like my 14-year-old grandson, Atlas, in one way: Atlas only eats when he is hungry — usually really hungry.
Given the choice of fixing himself something to eat or not eating, he often chooses to not eat or grabs something that requires no preparation. But at least I know he won't starve, thanks to his grandfather Chris teaching him how to make scrambled eggs. These are probably at the top of Atlas' list of food preferences and the one thing he will actually make on his own.
You may wonder what makes these scrambled eggs so special, light and fluffy and moist. Chris has always added baking powder to the scrambled mixture.
I never gave it much thought until I saw an article about the best scrambled eggs ever and discovered the secret ingredient was baking powder. Just as it does in pancakes, baking powder works by releasing carbon dioxide bubbles when it comes in contact with liquid and when heated.
These favorite eggs also require a hand beater. As Atlas has gotten older, I think the taste has won him over. But when younger, he enjoyed whipping lots of air into the beaten eggs. The added air is essential for fluffy results in the finished product.
It makes me smile to know that many years down the road, Atlas will see a hand beater and remember making scrambled eggs with Popi. Ah, kitchen memories.
Baking soda is also an addition that adds fluffiness, but it's a little more difficult to get right. Not enough, and there's no effect. Too much, and all you taste is the baking soda. Baking powder is a little more forgiving. A pinch of baking soda is sufficient for three eggs and up to 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder will work for three to six eggs.
Add a couple of tablespoons of milk to the mixture, or get extra creamy eggs by instead adding a tablespoon of sour cream. Heat a nonstick skillet then melt butter in it before adding the eggs. Lower the heat, add the eggs, stir often and season just before done. I see breakfast for dinner in your future.
Now I will work on Atlas aspiring to cook something once in a while.
While barbecued stew may sound a little off the wall, give this easy recipe a try. It's great served over rice, and it does well when cooked all day. This stew can also be prepared more quickly by baking in the oven at 250 degrees for four hours.
Fancy up a pan of brownies with cream cheese plus chocolate chips. This makes a big batch, and you will enjoy every single bite. Both of these recipes are from "The Recipe Hall of Fame Cookbook II."
Have a wonderful first full week of the new year, and happy eating.
Slow cooker barbecued beef stew
2 pounds beef stew
2 tablespoons oil
1 cup sliced onions
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup diced tomatoes
1/3 cup barbecue sauce
2 cups beef stock
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 (4-ounce) can mushrooms, drained
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 1/4 cup cold water
Brown beef in oil. Place onions, garlic and bell pepper in bottom of slow cooker. Add beef and remaining ingredients except cornstarch and water. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Dissolve cornstarch in water and stir into slow cooker; simmer until thick.
Cream cheese brownies
1 German chocolate cake mix plus ingredients to prepare
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 egg
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
Prepare cake mix according to package directions and pour into greased and floured jelly roll pan. Mix remaining ingredients; drop by tablespoonfuls onto batter. Cut through batter with a knife for marbled effect. Bake at 350 degrees until center tests done, 25 to 35 minutes.
