Each year for Valentine's Day, I remind readers of Miriam Putnam's favorite thing to make for dinner: reservations. This could very well be you too.
You could also be planning to dine in. Perhaps you will be a party of one. Maybe there are two of you in the plans. The entire family could be poised to all eat together.
Whether one or many, you can decide which meal to prepare. Brunch may work best for you, or dinner could be your choice.
Choosing the menu could be as easy as deciding on a favorite that turns out great each time and is always welcome. Valentine's Day is maybe not the best time to debut a brand-new recipe, or it could be the perfect time for a culinary adventure.
Brunch can offer French toast with fresh berries or strawberry syrup. Crepes sound fancy, but with some milk, sugar, flour and a few other ingredients you have on hand, they are easy and sure to impress. Heart-shaped pancakes bring the love to the table.
Dinner can be easy and still be special. Steak. Chicken. Chops. Personal preference can dictate the entree. Something with pasta can mean a one-dish delight. Prepare as much as possible ahead of time. Just don't spend the day in the kitchen then be too tired to enjoy the holiday.
Today's recipe for Cornish hens gives you moist and flavorful hens that aren't your everyday dinner fare. A simple baked potato and seasoned green beans can round out the meal. A slow cooker will add considerable free time to your day.
I believe dessert should be chocolate, but a couple of pieces of a good chocolate candy can fit the bill if chocolate doesn't fit your preference. The slow cooker pudding cake recipe I'm sharing today is the perfect ending to any dinner. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream for that something special.
Both of these recipes are from "I Can Make That in My Slow Cooker."
Happy Valentine's Day, and happy eating.
Cornish hens for two
1 head garlic, divided
1 lemon, halved
2 Cornish game hens
Salt and pepper
2 large portabella mushrooms
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley or thyme
Spray inside of slow cooker or line with bag. Cut garlic in half; separate cloves and mince half. Place half of whole cloves and a lemon half inside each hen; season with salt and pepper.
Place mushrooms, stem side up, onions and minced garlic in slow cooker. Top with chicken, soup and herbs. Cover and cook on low 6 hours or on high 3 hours, turning hens halfway through.
Yields 2 servings.
Fudge pudding cake
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup flour
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
5 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, divided
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup light cream
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups hot water
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
Coat slow cooker inside with butter or line with bag. Combine first 7 ingredients except 2 tablespoons cocoa. Add next 3 ingredients; combine and pour into slow cooker.
Combine hot water, dark brown sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons cocoa; pour over batter. Do not stir. Cover; cook on high 2 hours.
Yields 8 to 10 servings.
