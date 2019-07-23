To say I was excited when my friend Crystal Jones gave me a Granny Shaffer’s “Memories of Aunt Louise” cookbook would be an understatement. I never personally knew Karen “Granny” Shaffer, but I feel we are kindred spirits, mainly because she felt life is short so we should eat dessert first.
Karen and her husband, David, started in the food business with a Dog ‘N Sudz in Webb City, which then became Tastee Freez. After visiting many a Tastee Freez on a 1975 family business trip to Florida, David decided to separate their business from the corporate label, so their drive-in became Shaffer’s Big Q Burger.
This new endeavor was a family affair. The three Shaffer kids — Ruth, Steve and Debra — worked there for free until they were old enough to car hop for tips. While her sister was earning 50 cents an hour, at 13, Debra was deemed too young to car hop until one day when someone failed to come to work. She proved herself a capable and valuable worker at such a young age.
Youngest daughter Debra Riley remembers those days filled with a sense of helping the family build something. Sundays meant only the five family members would be running the entire operation. A slow down in business was the perfect time for the family to sit down together.
They really were all for one and one for all with a common goal.
Karen loved cooking. It was her passion as well as her entertainment. Her love of cooking was not something passed along from her mother. Debra’s grandmother would cook food high and fast — at a high temperature and in about five minutes. Aunt Louise, on the other hand, let Karen cook at a young age, offering up a well-stocked pantry with sprinkles and food coloring.
Karen set about her labor of love, reading the recipes Aunt Louise gave her in the late 1970s as well as another box she received in 1998 and began converting them. Some were in books, some on cards, some simply written on a piece of paper, maybe a grocery receipt. Karen enjoyed reading directions such as lard the size of a goose egg or butter the size of a walnut.
One memorable recipe was for hard cookies from Cora Morgan. They were made in 1849 before the family headed west on a wagon train, and the cookies were stored in a barrel. I can’t imagine making a barrel full of cookies, but that’s the quantity needed for the six-month trip. These were so hard they were probably dunking cookies that resembled hockey pucks.
Painstakingly, Karen turned the treasure trove of memories into measured, modern recipes. The cookbook includes the original recipe in italics as well as the revised.
It literally made me cry, reading this cookbook and thinking of the family memories saved by someone taking time and making the effort to preserve them. What a priceless heirloom this cookbook is for the family, and I’m glad it was shared with all of us. It’s amazing how many lives Granny touched. She is missed, but thankfully, we can share her love of cooking and pass it on.
Today, Granny’s kids are still in the food business. Ruth owns two Dairy Queens in the Denver area, Steve owns Granny Shaffer’s on Seventh Street in Joplin, and Debra, in partnership with Mike Wiggins, owns Granny Shaffer’s on North Range Line. Stop in there and you might also catch a glimpse of David.
I am sharing a couple of original Aunt Louise recipes, as well as Granny’s revisions. I can picture Granny refining the old recipes to get them just right.
Have dessert first ,and happy eating.
Oriental chicken and pineapple
Heat 1 cup drained crushed pineapple in 4 tablespoons hot butter. Blend smoothly into this 6 tablespoons flour. Add 11/2 cups chicken stock. Season with salt and pepper. Stir until boiling and thickened, then add 3 cups diced cooked chicken. When very hot, pour on platter garnished with toast. Sprinkle with salted almonds.
Oriental chicken and pineapple (revised)
1 (15-ounce) can pineapple tidbits
1 tablespoon butter
1 (141/2-ounce) can chicken broth
2 tablespoons corn starch
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups diced cooked chicken
4 cups cooked rice
6 tablespoons sliced almonds
Drain pineapple, reserving juice. In a quart saucepan heat drained pineapple tidbits, butter, chicken broth, salt and pepper until very hot. Mix corn starch and reserved pineapple juice. Add to pineapple mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened; add chicken. Serve over cooked rice and garnish each serving with almonds. Yields 6 servings.
Baked rhubarb
Everyone realizes rhubarb is a beneficial plant and is fine for “spring fever,” but many folks tire of it in its plain stewed fore or even in a pie. We have learned a way that far surpasses either. It should be cut in inch pieces and peeled if necessary. Sweeten to taste and put it in an earthenware crock with just enough water to cover it. Bake it in a hot oven without stirring until soft and tender.
Baked rhubarb (revised)
Most of us do not have rhubarb growing in our gardens. You can buy it in the produce section of most grocery stores or in the freezer section. A pound of rhubarb will need a cup of sugar. Then addition of 1/4 teaspoon of slat will make it seem sweeter. I used a 11/2 quart baking dish and baked it at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Rhubarb is also called “pie plant,” and a lot of people had it in their gardens when Aunt Louise was growing up. Her father (my Grandpa Harper) was a farmer and gardener, and rhubarb grew in his garden. The stalks of the rhubarb are safe to eat, but the leaves are poisonous and will make you sick.
