I like to think I’m a good grandma. I make lunch for my grandson Atlas each Wednesday and Thursday he’s in school. And it’s always his choice. I’m good for purchasing an occasional want instead of a need and I overpay for lawn mowing.
I also have a cookbook issue: My cookbook contains a section devoted to Atlas featuring shared stories about some of his adventures.
The only problem is the section preface. I mentioned that Atlas was born on May 9. He was born on May 11. My error is right there in black and white. I said I’m a good grandma, not great.
The Atlas section in the cookbook is a permanent record of some of his adorable moments. As a 11/2-year old, Atlas found me in the laundry room. His sleepers were soaking wet and his excuse was the water fountain. Turned out it was the refrigerator water dispenser.
At 4 years old, Atlas was in day care while visiting us for several weeks. I always asked what he ate for lunch and for snacks. One day he was positive his snack was wine and crackers.
I’m pretty confident he had never tasted wine before, so I don’t know why he was adamant about the wine part. I’m betting he enjoyed grape juice and crackers that day.
On Thursday, May 11, Atlas will celebrate his 18th birthday and graduate from high school. He’s headed to Pittsburg State University next year, and I’m excited for his future. I’m going to make care packages so he can have more Grandma lunches.
May also brings Mother’s Day. I miss my mother every single day, but what great memories. She cooked three big meals each day for 60 years, so it makes sense that certain foods stir Mom memories.
When Dad was working hard for his $110 weekly paycheck, he would do without if there was something we girls needed, and seemed to be a financial genius when it came to stretching a dollar. My hope is for your family to celebrate together and make those memories you may not even realize are so important.
Brunch is a popular Mother’s Day meal. A make-ahead casserole, some fresh fruit and maybe a sweet roll can be perfect for the celebration. For dinner, I offer up a chicken and cake dessert. Share a meal Sunday and take time to savor the food and the company.
The chicken divan recipe, adapted from Taste of Home, makes a delicious and quick dinner. For dessert, the cake can be served with whipped topping that has been mixed with crushed raspberries — it’s refreshing. This recipe is adapted from “The Cake Mix Doctor.”
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chicken divan
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen broccoli, thawed
1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
Sauce:
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chicken broth
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Arrange broccoli in buttered 1 1/2 quart baking dish; evenly layer chicken over broccoli. Combine sauce ingredients; spoon over chicken.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yields 4 servings.
Raspberry cake
1 white cake mix with pudding
1 (12-ounce) package frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed, undrained
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup sugar
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup water
Place all ingredients in large bowl. Beat on low just until moistened. Scrape sides of bowl; beat on medium speed two minutes.
Pour into lightly greased and floured 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until center springs back when lightly pressed. Cool on wire rack until completely cool. Yields 16 servings.
