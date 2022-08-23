If you had to choose, would you rather judge a cooking contest or a baby contest? Each chore comes with its own set of challenges. I think all babies are adorable and all food is delicious, so both are a challenge for me — a good challenge.
I have been fortunate to have judged some food contests, including chili, chicken, pulled por and cookies. Winners are definitely a personal preference, and it is interesting to watch facial expressions as the food is tasted. It tells a lot.
Chili is really fun to judge because there are so many options. Beans or no beans. Tomatoes or no tomatoes. Ground beef or beef chunks. Hot and spicy or mild. This is definitely one contest where personal preference plays a part.
This Saturday, at least 15 teams of Elks Lodge members compete for bragging rights over their chicken and ribs at the Southwest District Smoke Off. The southwest district includes Elk lodges from Webb City, Joplin, Kimberling City, Lake Taneycomo, Christian County, Lebanon, West Plains and Alton/Thayer.
Those entering will be supporting the Elks National Foundation with money among the participating lodges. The foundation supports charitable lodge activities.
Entering a baby contest versus a smoked meat contest obviously involves different preparation. Try to make sure the baby is clean, rested and in a good mood. We all know everything doesn’t always come together perfectly when little ones are involved, but one quick look by the judges and you are done.
Entering a smoked meat contest requires a time commitment. Participants will usually begin setting up the night before and cooking begins early in the morning. It’s a lengthy process because smokers have to be tended and the meat has to be watched. Timing is everything. Kudos to those accepting the challenge.
I’m lucky to be a judge for this Saturday event. My fellow judges and I will taste test chicken at 12:30 p.m. and ribs at 1 p.m.
We will be assessing appearance, taste and tenderness, so looking and tasting are involved. First, second and third places will be awarded in each category then each group’s chicken and rib points will be combined, with the highest total claiming grand champion and second place being reserve champion.
Held at the Webb City Elks lodge at 1010 W. Madison Ave., you can join the fun from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. $10 will get you a ticket for public sampling and voting for people’s choice. The Webb City Elks lodge will provide the pulled pork entree while contestants round out the meal with either an appetizer, side dish or dessert.
Your vote will decide the winner from the many entries. It is a fun way to spend the afternoon and support a good cause.
Today’s recipes, from Taste of Home, will go well with your smoked chicken and ribs. The Waldorf salad features cranberries instead of nuts and is easily doubled, and the chocolate bars are super easy using a cake mix.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Cranberry Waldorf salad
1 medium apple, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Combine apples, celery and cranberries. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over apple mixture and gently toss to coat. Yields 2 servings.
Marbled chocolate bars
1 package German chocolate cake mix
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup milk chocolate chips, divided
Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour into a greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch pan.
In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar; stir in 1/4 cup chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls over batter; cut through batter with knife to swirl. Sprinkle with remaining chips.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack. Yields 12 servings.
