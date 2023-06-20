It is being said that cottage cheese is making a comeback because consumers are becoming tired of yogurt for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. I'm one of those people who never cheated on cottage cheese by switching to yogurt, always enjoying the small-curd version. While cottage cheese is available in small and large curds, small seems to be the curd of choice. I once accidentally bought large-curd cottage cheese and just was not able to eat it. Same product — small curds are simply large curds cut smaller.
I'm also one of those people who uses cottage cheese in lasagna instead of ricotta. That probably goes back to my mother's lasagna. Cottage cheese was important to my mom's meal planning. It was served solo, topped with canned peaches, mixed with pineapple tidbits and used as a tomato stuffing. There was always cottage cheese in the refrigerator.
The recent surge in cottage cheese popularity has seen an interesting array of recipes containing cottage cheese. Pancakes. Dips. Milkshakes. Fudge. Pudding. Ice cream. Blended smooth, the cottage cheese taste is usually undetectable, and the added protein and calcium are undeniable benefits.
Acid added to milk causes the milk to curdle, thus producing the curds. Cottage cheese sounds less appetizing when called coagulated milk and even less appetizing when called curdled milk.
Heavily promoted during World War I in the hopes of saving meat for the military rations, cottage cheese is like most food — the more fat in the milk the better the flavor of the end product. Low-fat and fat-free cottage cheese will be a little tart in taste and not as creamy as full fat and good for adding to easy recipes.
Summer is a good time to give cottage cheese a turn on the dinner table. Enjoy it dressed up or right from the container. It's been a good choice for a long time.
The cottage cheese recipe, adapted from housewifehowtos.com, is a great way to use extra milk before it becomes outdated, takes so few ingredients and is surprisingly easy. Instead of the white vinegar, you can use apple cider vinegar or 1/2 cup lemon juice for the same results. While low fat and various milk options are available in the store, whole milk is the only milk recommended for this recipe. Store your cottage cheese in the fridge, upside down, in an airtight container.
Make an easy dinner with the pasta recipe. It's a deconstructed lasagna by adding some cooked ground beef or sausage. This recipe is adapted from amindfullmom.com. Have a great week, and happy eating.
Homemade cottage cheese
1 gallon whole milk
3/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons heavy cream
In large, heavy bottom pot heat milk slowly to 190 degrees., stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar, stirring a few times. Cover and let rest 30 minutes. Line colander with tea towel and place colander in bowl. Spoon solids from pot into lined colander; let drain 30 minutes. Gather ends of towel and form ball with towel around cheese. Holding in one hand, run cold water over the ball, kneading and squeezing with other hand until cheese is cool. Dump cheese into a bowl and break into small curds with a spoon. Season with salt. For creamier cottage cheese, stir in heavy cream one tablespoon at a time until desired consistency. Chill at least 30 minutes. Yields six 1/2-cup servings.
Easy baked rotini
16 ounces rotini, rigatoni or ziti
1/2 cup reserved pasta water
4 cups spaghetti sauce
2 cups cottage cheese
1 egg, whisked
2 cups shredded mozzarella, cheddar or Parmesan, divided
Cook past 1 to 2 minutes less than package directions in salted boiling water. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Mix pasta and reserved water with sauce, cottage cheese, egg and 1 cup shredded cheese. Pour into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yields 8 servings.
