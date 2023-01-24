Here we are almost to February already. Hopefully some of those diet and health New Year’s resolutions are still intact so it’s a good time to talk about being mindful of bad carbohydrates.
Everyday eating offers some carb-reducing options. Some are easy and some, such as avoiding sugary drinks, are not so easy — for me, anyway.
Easier ones include making that sandwich open-faced, using two thin bread slices or wrapping it in lettuce. Enjoy that tasty dip with veggies instead of crackers. Look for hidden sugar on labels when it’s listed as dextrose and fructose. Lettuce for a salad is always a good choice but use care when dressing it.
Special days can cut carbs, too. Looking forward to Super Bowl food, it’s said the favorite snack on that Sunday is chicken wings. According to wholesomeyum.com the best wings can be made low-carb by avoiding the breading yet still getting crispy wings.
Toss 3 pounds of flats and drumettes in 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon sea salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bake on a rack placed in a rimmed baking pan at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Toss in 1/2 cup buffalo sauce mixed with 1/4 cup melted unsalted butter and enjoy with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
On another note, December was the big month for the Hefty snack scarf. It not only keeps out the winter cold, it contains secret pockets lined with Hefty storage bags.
The whole premise is for you to wear the scarf to a gathering and stealthily fill up the pockets with your favorite party foods, leaving with tomorrow’s dinner. Priced at $2.98, this scarf quickly sold out.
Offering quart or gallon options, the scarf could be used for not only sneaking out food but also sneaking in food to places restricting outside food and drinks. Party hosts beware. I’m thinking the scarf is rude party attire.
Both of today’s recipes are adapted from “15 Minutes or Less Low Carb Recipes” and are good for those weekend football get-togethers. A little spice takes the popcorn up a notch. The name of the mushrooms makes me smile.
My parents took the family to Las Vegas for their 50th wedding anniversary. Everyone was excited to try different entrees. Everyone except my dad — our favorite picture is Dad peeking out from behind his dancing shrimp.
After a couple of days he asked one server if he could just have a plain hot dog. She said, “Honey, you can have as many hot dogs as you want.” Be sure to make enough for those who might want to sneak some home in their scarf. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chili popcorn
8 cups popped popcorn
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
Place popcorn in large bowl. In small bowl combine next 3 ingredients; drizzle evenly over popcorn. Sprinkle with cheese and toss lightly to coat. Yields 8 servings.
Dancing mushrooms
2 tablespoons olive oil or cooking oil
3 shallots cut into thin wedges
1 1/2 teaspoons bottled garlic or 3 cloves
8 cups fresh button mushrooms
1/4 cup snipped fresh mixed herbs (tarragon, rosemary, oregano, basil and/or parsley)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining ingredients. Yields 6 servings.
