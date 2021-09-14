COVID-19 affected a lot of things last year. One event canceled was my 50th class reunion. The Carthage High School class of 1970 waited a year and got together this past weekend. It was wonderful to reconnect with many dear friends.
I was unable to easily locate my yearbook, so my dear friend Jean Schlecht Cronkhite brought back memories when she shared the advertising section over the phone. I was interested in seeing if I remembered what we were eating in the year we said goodbye to high school. There were other great places to eat during that time, but those advertising in the 1970 Carthaginian spurred great memories while supporting the Carthage Tigers.
Tastee Freez on Central Avenue, owned and operated by Emo Nichols, was a favorite hangout and convenient turn around for cruisers. The Drake Hotel offered banquet facilities and was a popular Sunday after church destination. A&W Drive-In's frosty mugs were summer delights, Goettel's Drive-In served up the Big Ben and Little Ben pork tenderloin sandwiches, and C&W restaurant, on the Carthage square, featured family dining with a fabulous mural on the wall.
One of my fondest memories is Harvey's Drive-In, run by the Still family. Their broasted chicken is still unparalleled, even after five decades. I see signs for broasted chicken and try it. It's good but not even close to Harvey's magic version.
In my youth, as now, food memories are some of the best memories with family and friends. I'll bet you have places from years ago that made memorable impressions.
Our Saturday night dinner was catered by Clouds. The food was delicious, and our former classmates served up cupcakes that could be called Death by Chocolate. There was a tasty surprise in the middle of the cupcake that elevated its enjoyment.
One of the best things about filled cupcakes is you can usually skip the frosting. I'm sharing an easy filled cupcake recipe from allrecipes.com that starts with a cake mix.
The cream cheese filling is perfect for red velvet cupcakes and banana muffins. Add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips for crunch. Create yummy filled cupcakes by sticking a mini peanut butter cup, Snickers or Milky Way in the middle, or a pinch of cookie dough surrounded by the batter.
Use a yellow cake mix, a dollop of French vanilla pudding and frost chocolate for a Boston cream cupcake. Cupcakes can be baked unfilled then a small cone of cake cut from the center and filling added. The small cone of cake can be cut in half and half put back on top. A squirt of Reddi-Whip makes a creamy filling for pre-baked cupcakes.
The chocolate cherry cupcakes, from "The Chocolate Cake Mix Doctor," aren't filled, but this terrific combo produces super moist cupcakes. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Filled cupcakes
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 chocolate cake mix (batter prepared according to box directions)
Cream together cream cheese and sugar until smooth; beat in egg and extract. Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full with batter; add 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture to center of each. Top with more batter.
Bake according to cupcake directions on cake mix box. Yields 15 to 18 cupcakes.
Chocolate cherry cupcakes
- 1 devil's food cake mix with pudding
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
Mix all ingredients on low 1 minute. Beat on medium 2 minutes. Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Remove from pan and cool on rack. Yields 24 cupcakes.
