Even a small one can make you cry without saying a word. Onions are so versatile, cooked or raw, that we use them regularly when cooking. Chopping and grating them can bring tears to the strongest of us, but the weeping is worth it for the flavor added to our food.
When my daughter Sarah was growing up, I rarely used onions for cooking because she would not touch anything that contained onions (and still won't). She could spot the tiniest speck of onion, so onion powder became my friend. Now, I'm able to use onions as much as I want, and it is amazing the difference they make in some dishes. I always keep an onion handy for that craving for fried potatoes and onions that happens often.
Here's a simple rundown of onions to help in choosing the right onion:
• Sweet: These are your Vidalia and Walla Wallas. They have a pale yellow skin and are great for frying. These are your best choice for onion rings and for roasting and frying.
• Red: Choose these if you are looking for an onion to eat raw. Salad, sandwiches and burgers will shine when red onions are added. While they lose a little of their flavor when cooked, they are still good for grilling and roasting.
• White: You will find these in potato and macaroni salads and stir fry. They are also familiar to traditional Mexican cooking and barbecue. This crunchy, slightly sweet onion can have a strong taste but seems to have less aftertaste than other onions.
• Yellow: Best for all-around cooking, the yellow onion is your safest bet for nonspecific recipes calling for onion. They caramelize well and are good for soups and stews.
• Shallots: These bulb-shaped onions taste like a mix of onion and a little garlic. They are widely used in French cooking, vinaigrettes and sauces. If your recipe calls for shallots and you don't have any, you can easily substitute any onion you have on hand.
• Scallions: These are good cooked or raw, and milder than regular onion. They are favored for Chinese cooking and are great as garnish.
It is not difficult to find recipes with onions. They are certainly the star of our first recipe — onions at their best. The second recipe is an incredible side dish made even more so by the water chestnut crunch. Today's recipes are from the "Sassafras!" cookbook.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
French onion soup
2 cups sliced yellow onion
1/4 cup butter
1 tablespoon flour
3 cans condensed beef broth
Pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
6 slice French bread, buttered
1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese
In saucepan, saute onion in butter until soft and golden. Sprinkle in flour and blend well; cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, pepper and Worcestershire sauce; reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.
Toast bread and sprinkle with cheese. Pour soup into oven-proof bowl and top each with toast slice. Broil until cheese melts. Serve immediately. Yields 6 servings.
Crunchy broccoli blend
1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli, cooked according to package directions until just tender
1/2 cup cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 egg, beaten
1 tablespoon grated onion
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup cracker crumbs
Combine all except broccoli and crumbs. Stir in drained broccoli. Pour into greased 1-quart baking dish and sprinkle with cracker crumbs. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.
